Recent attacks on LA Metro transit system prompt proposed safety measures at Thursday’s board meeting

Following a series of violent attacks on the region’s public transit system, the Los Angeles County Metro Board of Directors Thursday will consider additional safety measures.

Earlier this month, LA Mayor and Metro Board Chair Karen Bass called for an immediate surge of law enforcement personnel across the transit system. The Board also plans to introduce a motion that would increase public safety personnel on Metro buses, trains and stations creating a more physical presence and proactive patrols.

The motion will also call for the creation of a "unified command" of the law enforcement agencies that police the transit system including Metro security, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Long Beach Police Department. It also requires cell service to be enabled and working in all underground Metro rail stations.

LA County Supervisor and Metro board member Lindsey Horvath introduced a separate motion requiring a cost analysis of the increased safety measures.

Following several violent incidents involving operators, Metro’s Board of Directors approved the installation of protective barriers for drivers on roughly 2,000 buses. The agency’s entire fleet is expected to be fitted with the new barriers by the end of the year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The board is also considering other safety measures, including securing all station entrances and exits, adding more security cameras and using facial recognition technology.