Fight breaks out during graduation at Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA

During a graduation ceremony, a chaotic scene unfolded Thursday evening inside the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

What should have been a joyful occasion was ruined by violence and fear as a wild brawl broke out among the graduates.

I had just walked the stage when suddenly, kids from an alternative education school and probation started fighting," said Brianna Valdez.

"Girls were fighting, guys were fighting," she adds. "I was really scared."

The violence escalated rapidly into a terrifying ordeal when someone outside the concert hall brandished a firearm.

"We were coming out of the ceremony, and there was a car on the other side. We just saw shooting and saw the smoke and everything, and everybody just got down on the ground," said Raul Valdez.

Another witness described the panic people were feeling.

"This man threw his mom on the floor, just covered her with his body… 'Mom, get down, they're shooting,'" the witness recalled.

"We could see that someone was bleeding," said Javonte Jamison, another witness. "He looked like he just got done fighting, and I could see the car pulling up that they were about to do something for sure. You could see the gun smoke, gun shells hitting the floor, and then they kind of peeled off."

Two individuals were taken into custody in the parking lot, bringing a semblance of order to the chaotic scene. No one was injured by the gunfire.