Huntington Beach middle school student expelled over unpresented 'patriotism' speech

A Huntington Beach middle school student is facing what some would call extreme consequences for a speech that he didn't present. The family of Jimmy Heyward received notification that he and his sisters are not allowed to attend St. Bonaventure, a private school, in the fall.

"My love for America is my motivation for running for commissioner of patriotism and school spirit," Jimmy Heyward said in his campaign speech, recorded in front of his home with his baby sister holding the "Make SBS Great Again" sign.

"It is an honor to live in this country," Jimmy continued in his speech, which he expected to address to the student body of St. Bonaventure Catholic School in May. However, he says the principal wouldn't allow it because he didn't follow her orders to remove the references to patriotism.

"I didn't remove the patriotic part of the speech, that's the most important part. I'm not removing it," said Heyward, the expelled student.

"Sadly, some people take citizenship for granted. Whether it is disrespecting the people who protect us or eating nachos during the national anthem at a sporting event," Jimmy continued in his speech.

Was patriotism the issue? Or was it his Trump-like sign-off?

"I will make spirit great again. I will make SBS great again," Jimmy concluded in his speech.

Instead of addressing his fellow students, he was forced to sit through the assembly. "That was humiliating," he said.

That might have been the worst of it, but as school let out for the summer, the Heyward family was notified that a decision had been made to "terminate your family's enrollment from St. Bonaventure." This means Jimmy and his two younger sisters will have to find new schools in the fall.

"Seeing how they just kind of wrote us off and thrown the girls in with it as well, I don't think that's a good environment to be sending my children to," said Hattie Ruggles, Jimmy’s mom.

FOX 11 contacted the school and the Diocese of Orange, but there was no response. The letter says the family violated the Christian code of conduct for creating a "smear campaign against the school and the administration," including creating an online petition to get the principal fired.

"We've just told the truth from day one, Jimmy's truth. And that's it. We're not smearing anything," said Ruggles.

St. Bonaventure Catholic School issued the following statement on Thursday:

"As a matter of campus policy, we do not comment on private student or family matters. However, St. Bonaventure Catholic School remains committed to the principles outlined in our Christian Code of Conduct and Parent Handbook. To that end, we expect all parents and students to uphold these standards, which are crucial to developing a respectful and supportive school community for all.

We will continue our Christ-centered, faith-based mission of fostering an environment where every student can thrive spiritually and academically."