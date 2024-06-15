Post Fire: 500-acre blaze forces evacuations near Gorman

A massive brush fire broke out near the community of Gorman in northern Los Angeles County Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuations.

The fire, now called the Post Fire, broke out just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire, near the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway, north of Gorman road. By 4 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 500 acres, with no word on any containment.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is fighting the fire, and announced evacuation orders in the area Saturday evening, saying that the fire threatened multiple structures, but did not provide specifics.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also sent one of its helicopters to help fight the fire, according to spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Gorman is an unincorporated community about 50 miles west of Lancaster.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.