LA County firefighter reportedly killed in explosion near Palmdale

A Los Angeles County firefighter is reportedly dead in an explosion that took place near Palmdale on Friday.

SkyFOX was at the scene in the 6500 block of East Avenue where a Caterpillar truck was completely destroyed in a fire. According to a report from the City News Service, a Los Angeles County firefighter was killed in the apparent explosion.

The fire remains under investigation as of 4 p.m. Officials did not say what caused the apparent explosion.

