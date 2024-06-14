LA County firefighter reportedly killed in explosion near Palmdale
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A Los Angeles County firefighter is reportedly dead in an explosion that took place near Palmdale on Friday.
SkyFOX was at the scene in the 6500 block of East Avenue where a Caterpillar truck was completely destroyed in a fire. According to a report from the City News Service, a Los Angeles County firefighter was killed in the apparent explosion.
The fire remains under investigation as of 4 p.m. Officials did not say what caused the apparent explosion.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.
Image 1 of 4
▼
From: FOX 11