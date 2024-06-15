Police shoot, kill knife-wielding woman in Panorama City

article

A woman in her 20s, armed with a knife, was shot and killed during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police officers Saturday in Panorama City, officials said.

Officers from the department's Mission Division were called at 12:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard between Gledhill and Vincennes streets regarding a suspect who was armed with a knife and threatening family members, according to the LAPD.

When the officers arrived, they encountered the woman and told her to drop the knife and surrender. The woman did not comply and shortly afterward, officers opened fire, authorities said.

Prior to the shooting, officers deployed a Taser, police said.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A knife was recovered at the scene and will be booked as evidence, the LAPD said.

No officers or bystanders were injured.