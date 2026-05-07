LA Mayoral debate: Bass, Pratt, Raman clash over wildfire failures, homelessness

The Brief Mayor Karen Bass faced intense scrutiny from challengers during the first televised mayoral debate, specifically regarding her absence during the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire. Reality star Spencer Pratt traded personal barbs with the Mayor, labeling her an "incredible liar" while critiquing the city’s emergency preparedness and draining of key reservoirs. Councilmember Nithya Raman emerged as a policy foil, clashing with both Bass and Pratt over police funding, the cost-efficiency of homelessness programs, and new state housing laws.



The top three contenders for Los Angeles Mayor met Wednesday at the Skirball Cultural Center for a high-stakes televised debate.

The event was defined by sharp personal attacks and a deep divide over how the city should handle its ongoing homelessness, housing, and public safety crises.

What they're saying:

Wildfire response

The debate centered largely on the fallout from the January 7, 2025, wildfires.

Mayor Karen Bass defended her decision to be in Ghana for a presidential inauguration during the onset of the disaster, calling it one of the "worst moments" of her life.

Her primary challenger, Spencer Pratt—who lost his home in the fire—attacked the administration’s decision to drain a key reservoir for maintenance prior to the blaze and criticized former Fire Chief Kristin Crowley's management of personnel. Crowley has since sued the city, alleging Bass and other city officials engaged in a campaign to smear her reputation and place the blame for her disastrous response to the fire.

"If I were elected mayor, I would have taken proactive steps to reduce dry brush and never would have ordered a reservoir to be drained," Pratt stated, later calling the Mayor an "incredible liar" during a dispute over factual details of the fire.

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Inside Safe program

On the policy front, Bass touted her Inside Safe program, claiming an 18% reduction in street homelessness, citing figures from the annual point-in-time homelessness count produced by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

A Los Angeles Times analysis found the $300 million program, now in its third year, has had 40% of participants return to the streets.

Councilmember Nithya Raman challenged the program's sustainability, citing its high costs and a 40% return-to-street rate.

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Meanwhile, Pratt proposed a more aggressive "law and order" approach, suggesting the arrest of unhoused individuals to clear streets and a massive expansion of the Los Angeles Police Department to 12,000 officers.

Anti-camping law

On the city's anti-camping law, Bass and Pratt defended the policy.

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Raman attempted to defend her previous City Council votes against creating new anti-camping zones, and explained how the law has failed to reduce encampments in sensitive areas such as schools, parks, day cares, and other places.

Public safety

Raman and Pratt agreed on the need to hire more police officers. Bass has called to maintain and increase the force up to 9,500.

Senate Bill 79

On Senate Bill 79, Bass and Pratt criticized the law, which allows cities to create more dense housing near major transit corridors.

Raman has defended the bill, saying Los Angeles needs more housing of all types to meet the needs of residents. Raman added that if she were mayor, the city would roll out the implementation of the law in a planned-approach to mitigate the impact on single-family zoned neighborhoods.

Immigration

Bass spoke on immigration, saying she would continue to support immigrants in the country.

When asked about a proposal before the City Council to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections — including those without legal permission to be in the country — Pratt said no. Bass and Raman both said it depends.

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"They could have green cards, they could be here perfectly legal, and there's a lot of states and cities that do that on very local elections," Bass said.

In their conclusions, Bass said she deserved a second term to continue progress made on homelessness, housing and public safety.

Pratt characterized himself as the candidate who would drastically change City Hall, address corruption, and get the city on track.

Raman said she would be the one to address the status quo and make tangible decisions on housing and affordability, among other key areas.

What's next:

FOX 11 has partnered with the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs and the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles to host a live, televised forum featuring four of the leading candidates.

The event will air live on FOX 11 on Wednesday, May 13, from 6 p.m. PT to 7:30 p.m. PT. FOX 11 anchors Marla Tellez and Bob DeCastro will moderate the forum.

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Following the Q&A forum, there will be post-forum analysis from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring local political experts.

Below is a scheduled list of participants:

Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles

Rev. Rae Huang, pastor and housing advocate

Adam Miller, entrepreneur and nonprofit founder

Nithya Raman, City Councilmember

Candidate Spencer Pratt was invited to attend, but declined, citing a scheduling conflict.

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As for the forum format, each candidate will be asked the same questions and topics for the Q&A session will be suggested by the event’s partners and members of the public. Questions will be developed by PBI, the League and FOX 11.