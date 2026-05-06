2026 Los Angeles mayor’s race: Meet the candidates

The Brief Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass faces 13 challengers in the upcoming election, with 14 candidates total appearing on the ballot. While the field is large, recent polling and fundraising reports indicate that Karen Bass, Spencer Pratt, and Nithya Raman have emerged as the early front-runners. FOX 11 will host a televised candidate forum on Wednesday, May 13, featuring four confirmed participants to discuss the city's future.



Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles?

The choice rests with LA voters as incumbent Karen Bass faces a crowded field of 13 certified challengers. With the June 2 primary approaching, the race has tightened as candidates vie for a spot in a potential November runoff.

What we know:

Below is the full list of candidates and their official occupational designations as certified by the Los Angeles City Clerk.

Who is running for LA Mayor?

Incumbent

Karen Ruth Bass: Mayor of Los Angeles

Challengers

Adam Miller: Nonprofit Executive/Entrepreneur

Andrej A. Selivra: Enterprise Technical Architect

Andrew J. Kim: Attorney-At-Law

Asaad Alnajjar: Engineering Manager, City of Los Angeles

Bryant Acosta: Chief Creative Officer

John Lodgson: Neighborhood Council Boardmember

Juanita Lopez: Political Scientist

Nelson Cheng: Streamer/Behavioral Interventionist

Nithya Raman: Councilmember/Urban Planner

Rae Chen Huang: Pastor/Housing Advocate

Spencer Pratt: Community Advocate

Suzy Kim: Mental Health Professional

Tish Hyman: Musician/Entrepreneur

Dig deeper:

As the race tightens, a few candidates have begun to pull ahead in visibility and financial backing. Recent polling suggests that Bass, Pratt, and Raman have emerged as the front-runners in the race. Additionally, a recent report found that Pratt and Raman have led the field in fundraising efforts among the challengers.

What's next:

Voters will have the opportunity to hear directly from several candidates next week. On Wednesday, May 13, FOX 11 will host a mayoral forum.

The following candidates are confirmed to participate:

Karen Bass

Rae Chen Huang

Adam Miller

Nithya Raman

Candidate Spencer Pratt was also invited to the forum but declined, citing a scheduling conflict.