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2026 Los Angeles mayor’s race: Meet the candidates

By
Published  May 6, 2026 2:29pm PDT
Election
FOX 11
PREVIOUS: LA mayoral race intensifies with funding

PREVIOUS: LA mayoral race intensifies with funding

PREVIOUS: Bass, who is seeking reelection for a second term, faces 13 challengers in the June 2 primary, with reality television star Pratt, Councilwoman Raman and tech entrepreneur Adam Miller drawing financial support for their campaigns.

The Brief

    • Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass faces 13 challengers in the upcoming election, with 14 candidates total appearing on the ballot.
    • While the field is large, recent polling and fundraising reports indicate that Karen Bass, Spencer Pratt, and Nithya Raman have emerged as the early front-runners.
    • FOX 11 will host a televised candidate forum on Wednesday, May 13, featuring four confirmed participants to discuss the city's future.

LOS ANGELES - Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles?

The choice rests with LA voters as incumbent Karen Bass faces a crowded field of 13 certified challengers. With the June 2 primary approaching, the race has tightened as candidates vie for a spot in a potential November runoff.

What we know:

Below is the full list of candidates and their official occupational designations as certified by the Los Angeles City Clerk.

Who is running for LA Mayor?

Incumbent 

Karen Ruth Bass: Mayor of Los Angeles

Karen Bass shares optimistic outlook of LA

Karen Bass shares optimistic outlook of LA

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addressed top issues which includes Palisades Fire recovery, homeless crisis in the city, and crime.

Challengers 

Adam Miller: Nonprofit Executive/Entrepreneur

One-on-one with LA mayoral candidate Adam Miller

One-on-one with LA mayoral candidate Adam Miller

Adam Miller says his campaign is focused on addressing homelessness, stabilizing rent costs and strengthening public safety.

Andrej A. Selivra: Enterprise Technical Architect

Andrej Selivra on running for LA Mayor

Andrej Selivra on running for LA Mayor

Engineer Andrej Selivra shares his vision for improving economic mobility and providing resources for underserved youth should he win the LA Mayoral race.

Andrew J. Kim: Attorney-At-Law

Asaad Alnajjar: Engineering Manager, City of Los Angeles

Asaad Alnajjar running for LA Mayor

Asaad Alnajjar running for LA Mayor

Civil engineer Asaad Alnajjar shares his vision should he be elected Los Angeles Mayor.

Bryant Acosta: Chief Creative Officer

Bryant Acosta on running for LA Mayor

Bryant Acosta on running for LA Mayor

Bryant Acosta shares his vision of running the City of Los Angeles should he be elected Mayor.

John Lodgson: Neighborhood Council Boardmember

Juanita Lopez: Political Scientist

Juanita Lopez running for LA Mayor

Juanita Lopez running for LA Mayor

Juanita Lopez shares her vision of running the City of Los Angeles should she be elected Mayor.

Nelson Cheng: Streamer/Behavioral Interventionist

Nelson Cheng running for Los Angeles Mayor

Nelson Cheng running for Los Angeles Mayor

Live streamer Nelson Cheng shares his vision for running Los Angeles should he be elected Mayor.

Nithya Raman: Councilmember/Urban Planner

Nithya Raman discusses mayoral run

Nithya Raman discusses mayoral run

Councilwoman Nithya Raman joined FOX 11 to discus her reason for running for LA mayor as well as her goals if elected. 

Rae Chen Huang: Pastor/Housing Advocate

Rae Huang launches mayoral campaign

Rae Huang launches mayoral campaign

A new candidate is looking to shake up the race for Los Angeles mayor.

Spencer Pratt: Community Advocate 

Spencer Pratt makes case to be next LA Mayor

Spencer Pratt makes case to be next LA Mayor

FOX LOCAL was joined by Spencer Pratt as he makes his case for the next Mayor of Los Angeles.

Suzy Kim: Mental Health Professional

Tish Hyman: Musician/Entrepreneur 

Tish Hyman running for LA Mayor

Tish Hyman running for LA Mayor

Singer-songwriter and rapper Tish Hyman shares her vision should she be elected Mayor of Los Angeles.

Dig deeper:

As the race tightens, a few candidates have begun to pull ahead in visibility and financial backing. Recent polling suggests that Bass, Pratt, and Raman have emerged as the front-runners in the race. Additionally, a recent report found that Pratt and Raman have led the field in fundraising efforts among the challengers.

What's next:

Voters will have the opportunity to hear directly from several candidates next week. On Wednesday, May 13, FOX 11 will host a mayoral forum.

The following candidates are confirmed to participate:

  • Karen Bass
  • Rae Chen Huang
  • Adam Miller
  • Nithya Raman

Candidate Spencer Pratt was also invited to the forum but declined, citing a scheduling conflict.

ElectionLos AngelesCalifornia Politics