2026 Los Angeles mayor’s race: Meet the candidates
LOS ANGELES - Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles?
The choice rests with LA voters as incumbent Karen Bass faces a crowded field of 13 certified challengers. With the June 2 primary approaching, the race has tightened as candidates vie for a spot in a potential November runoff.
What we know:
Below is the full list of candidates and their official occupational designations as certified by the Los Angeles City Clerk.
Who is running for LA Mayor?
Incumbent
Karen Ruth Bass: Mayor of Los Angeles
Challengers
Adam Miller: Nonprofit Executive/Entrepreneur
Andrej A. Selivra: Enterprise Technical Architect
Andrew J. Kim: Attorney-At-Law
Asaad Alnajjar: Engineering Manager, City of Los Angeles
Bryant Acosta: Chief Creative Officer
John Lodgson: Neighborhood Council Boardmember
Juanita Lopez: Political Scientist
Nelson Cheng: Streamer/Behavioral Interventionist
Nithya Raman: Councilmember/Urban Planner
Rae Chen Huang: Pastor/Housing Advocate
Spencer Pratt: Community Advocate
Suzy Kim: Mental Health Professional
Tish Hyman: Musician/Entrepreneur
Dig deeper:
As the race tightens, a few candidates have begun to pull ahead in visibility and financial backing. Recent polling suggests that Bass, Pratt, and Raman have emerged as the front-runners in the race. Additionally, a recent report found that Pratt and Raman have led the field in fundraising efforts among the challengers.
What's next:
Voters will have the opportunity to hear directly from several candidates next week. On Wednesday, May 13, FOX 11 will host a mayoral forum.
The following candidates are confirmed to participate:
- Karen Bass
- Rae Chen Huang
- Adam Miller
- Nithya Raman
Candidate Spencer Pratt was also invited to the forum but declined, citing a scheduling conflict.