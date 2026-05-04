FOX 11 to host Los Angeles mayoral forum on May 13

As we are just weeks away from the June 2 California primary election, candidates are entering the final stretch of campaigning in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

FOX 11 has partnered with Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs and the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles to host a live, televised forum featuring four of the leading candidates. The event will air live on FOX 11 on Wednesday, May 13 from 6 p.m. PT to 7:30 p.m. PT. FOX 11 anchors Marla Tellez and Bob DeCastro will moderate the forum.

Below are the scheduled participants for May 13:

Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles

Rev. Rae Huang, pastor and housing advocate

Adam Miller, entrepreneur and nonprofit founder

Nithya Raman, City Councilmember

Candidate Spencer Pratt was invited to attend, but declined, citing a scheduling conflict.

Why host the forum?

The May 13 event will be a nonpartisan civic engagement initiative designed to inform, educate, and activate voters ahead of the 2026 primary election. Organizers of the forum explained that the central goal of the event is to place candidates on the record regarding issues of importance to Los Angeles communities, ensuring voters have clear, comparable insights into where each candidate stands on the challenges facing the city.

As for the forum format, each candidates will be asked the same questions and topics for the Q&A session will be suggested by the event’s partners and members of the public. Questions will be developed by PBI, the League and FOX 11.