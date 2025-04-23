Los Angeles expands ban on sleeping, camping in public areas

More enforcement is coming in Los Angeles against sleeping and camping in public places. This is an expansion to a ban already in place to help get people experiencing homelessness off the streets.

Anti-camping enforcement zone expanded

What we know:

On Tuesday, members of the Los Angeles City Council voted to expand its anti-camping enforcement zone to a new intersection in Chatsworth.

Now, they are targeting an area along the Brown Canyon Wash.

City leaders said the move comes after dozens of arrests were made since the start of the year connected to the unhoused and growing frustration from nearby businesses in an industrial business complex.

The resolution, introduced by Councilmember John Lee of District 12, adds the intersection of Superior Street and Deering Avenue to the anti-camping policy, known as 4118. It prohibits people from sitting, lying down, sleeping or keeping their belongings in designated public areas, and it's one of the city is most controversial enforcement law surrounding the homeless versions of the policy had been in place for decades.

However, recent changes to how it's used and enforced have been debated even among council members.

Violators can be hit with an infraction or a misdemeanor that can lead to a fine or jail time.

Some argue the policy is ineffective

The other side:

A report from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority last year found that this policy fails to keep the majority of areas clear of encampments and was generally ineffective at connecting the homeless to housing.