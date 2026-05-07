Verdict reached in trial of teen girl shot dead by LAPD gunfire while trying on Christmas dresses

The Brief A jury has reached a decision in the high-profile wrongful death lawsuit against the LAPD, following the 2021 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta inside a North Hollywood Burlington store. The civil trial focused on allegations of negligence and emotional distress. The jury ultimately found the LAPD was not liable for the teen's shooting death.



A jury reached a verdict Thursday following the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles Police Department officer inside a North Hollywood Burlington store in Dec. 2021.

What we know:

In a 9-3 verdict, the jury found that the LAPD was not liable for the teen’s shooting death. Her family had sought more than $100 million in the lawsuit.

Jurors deliberated for a little more than a day before siding with the city.

The backstory:

On Dec. 23, 2021, Orellana-Peralta was trying on Christmas dresses with her mother in the second-floor dressing room of the Burlington store along Victory Boulevard, when Los Angeles police responded to a call of a man accused of attacking multiple people with a bike lock. As the encounter between the man armed with a bike lock, later identified as Daniel Lopez, 24, and police intensified, one of the officers — identified as William Dorsey Jones Jr. — fired his rifle. That was when the stray bullet hit and killed the 14-year-old girl. Lopez also died in the incident.

More than four years after the girl's death, LAPD is being sued for wrongful death.

"It's a wrongful death case, but it's also a negligent infliction of emotional distress and PTSD case," said Nick Rowley, the attorney representing Valentina's grieving family. "Valentina's mother was holding her when she was shot with the AR-15. She had her daughter die in her arms in the most unimaginable way."

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