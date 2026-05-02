California Voter Guide: 2026 primary deadlines, races & candidates

The Brief California’s primary election is June 2, utilizing a "Top Two" system where the leading two vote-getters advance regardless of party. Ballots are being mailed to all active voters starting May 4, officially kicking off the 30-day countdown to Election Day. The race for Governor remains wide open with high-profile candidates from both parties vying for a spot in the November general election.



With the primary election just 30 days away, now is a good time to finalize your voting plan.

In California’s "Top Two" primary system, the two candidates who receive the most votes—regardless of party—will move on to the General Election in November.

Key Dates & Deadlines

Timeline:

Mark your calendars with these essential dates to ensure your vote is counted:

May 4: Ballots Mailed Out, Drop Boxes Open

County officials begin mailing ballots to all active registered voters today. You can also begin dropping off your signed ballot at any official drop box in your county.

May 18: Voter Registration Deadline

Last day to register online or by mail to receive a ballot in the mail.

May 19 – June 2: Same-Day Registration

If you missed the deadline, you can "conditionally" register and vote in person at a county elections office or vote center.

June 2: Election Day

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

June 9: Mail-in Deadline

Ballots must be postmarked by June 2 and received by this date to be counted.

What's on the Ballot?

What we know:

This is a "midterm" primary, meaning high-profile state executive offices and legislative seats are up for grabs.

Statewide Executive Offices

The biggest race this year is for Governor, as the seat is open due to term limits. Major candidates currently vying for the top spot include:

Democrats: Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, Antonio Villaraigosa, Matt Mahan, and Tony Thurmond,

Republicans: Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton.

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Other statewide offices on your ballot:

Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of State

State Controller & Treasurer

Attorney General

Insurance Commissioner

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Legislative & Federal Races

U.S. House of Representatives: All 52 of California’s seats in Congress.

State Senate: Even-numbered districts (20 out of 40 seats).

State Assembly: All 80 seats.

Key LA City, County Races

Local perspective:

In addition to the statewide and federal contests, Los Angeles County voters will decide on several critical local leadership positions.

In many of these nonpartisan races, if a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote on June 2, they win the seat outright. If not, the top two move on to November.

City of Los Angeles: The Mayor’s Race

The Incumbent: Mayor Karen Bass is running for a second term. Her campaign is centered on "momentum," specifically her "Inside Safe" initiative and efforts to move unhoused Angelenos into permanent housing.

The Challengers: Bass faces a broad field of over a dozen challengers. Key names to watch include:

Nithya Raman: A current City Councilmember (District 4) running to the left of Bass, focusing on tenant protections and progressive housing policy.

Spencer Pratt: The reality TV personality turned The reality TV personality turned wildfire critic, who has gained traction running as a populist outsider focused on public safety and city spending.

Rae Huang: A community organizer and housing rights advocate.

Adam Miller: A tech entrepreneur and former executive.

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Other Major Citywide Races

City Attorney: Incumbent Hydee Feldstein Soto is seeking re-election. She is being challenged by candidates including Marissa Roy and John McKinney.

City Controller: Incumbent Kenneth Mejia is running for a second term. He is known for his data-driven (and often viral) audits of city spending.

LA City Council: Depending on where you live, you will also vote for your representative on the 15-member City Council. Odd-numbered districts are up this year: Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15. * Note: In District 3, the seat is open because incumbent Bob Blumenfield is term-limited.

Here are the key LA County races appearing on your June 2 ballot:

Countywide Offices

These offices represent the entire county (nearly 10 million people).

LA County Sheriff: Incumbent Robert Luna is running for re-election. He faces a crowded field of challengers, including former Sheriff Alex Villanueva, retired captain Mike Bornman, and several current LASD lieutenants such as Eric Strong and Oscar Martinez.

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LA County Assessor: Incumbent Jeffrey Prang is seeking another term. He is being challenged by deputy assessors Stephen Adamus and Sandy Sun, as well as real estate economist Rob Newland. This office is responsible for discovering and assessing the value of all taxable property in the county.

Board of Supervisors

Two seats are up this year:

District 1 (Eastside, SGV, Downtown): This is an open seat because incumbent Hilda Solis is term-limited. Key candidates include State Senator María Elena Durazo, Elaine Alaniz, and David Argudo.

District 3 (Westside, San Fernando Valley): Incumbent Lindsey Horvath is running for her second term. She faces challengers including Tonia Arey and Tomás Sidenfaden.

Judicial Races (Superior Court)

There are 15 judgeships up for election in the LA County Superior Court.

Offices on Ballot: Look for "Office No. X" (e.g., Office No. 2, Office No. 15).

Candidates: These usually include Deputy District Attorneys, Public Defenders, and private attorneys.

Tip: Check the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) ratings (Qualified, Well Qualified, or Exceptionally Well Qualified) which are typically released a few weeks before the election to help evaluate judicial candidates.

Municipal & Special Districts

Depending on where you live in the county, you may also see:

LA Community College District (LACCD): Several Board of Trustees seats.

City Councils: Various cities (like Long Beach, Glendale, and Pasadena) have local council or mayoral seats on the June ballot.

Water Boards: Local municipal water district boards and replenishment districts.

How To Cast Your Vote

What you can do:

California makes it easy to vote, but you must follow the rules to ensure your ballot isn't disqualified.

By Mail (Recommended)

Every active registered voter receives a ballot.

Tip: Sign the back of your return envelope! Your signature is compared to the one on file (usually from your DMV record).

No stamps are needed; postage is pre-paid.

At an Official Drop Box

Avoid the mail and drop your ballot at any secure, official drop box in your county starting May 4.

In Person

You can vote at a traditional polling place or a Vote Center.

Tip: In Voter’s Choice Act counties (like Los Angeles and Orange), many Vote Centers open 10 days before Election Day for early voting.

Pro-tips for LA voters:

LA County uses Vote Centers rather than traditional neighborhood polling places. This means you can vote at any center in the county, regardless of where you live. Many of these centers will open for early voting starting May 23.

Also, make sure to check your specific ballot. Because LA County is so large, your ballot will look different than someone's a few miles away. You can view your Sample Ballot at lavote.gov to see the exact local races for your address.

Checklist

What's next:

Check your status: Visit Visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov to ensure your address is current.

Track your ballot: Sign up for Sign up for WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to get text/email alerts when your ballot is mailed, received, and counted.

Research: Look over your State Voter Information Guide, which should arrive in your mailbox by mid-May.

REMEMBER: If you are voting by mail on June 2, make sure to get a hand-stamped postmark at the post office to guarantee it’s counted!