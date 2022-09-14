LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl served with search warrant in public corruption investigation

A search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl amid what the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is calling "an ongoing public corruption investigation."

The raid was executed around 7 a.m. by the LASD and federal law enforcement. The LASD confirmed it was also serving search warrants at other locations including the home of LA County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patricia Giggans, as well as the LA County Hall of Administration, Peace Over Violence Headquarters, and LA Metro Headquarters.

In an exclusive live interview with FOX 11, Kuehl said the warrant to search her home "has no information on it" and was "signed by the judge who is a friend of the sheriff."

"This is a bogus non-investigation," Kuehl said. "There's no investigation going on that would support this warrant."

Video shows Kuehl being led from the front door of her home outside and speaking with law enforcement.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was served with a search warrant at her Santa Monica home on Wednesday morning. (FOX 11)

Kuehl said this could possibly be related to a disgruntled Metro employee with contracts, adding that "Metro is also being searched."

Kuehl said the investigation is based "on an old obsession by a Metro employee."

According to Kuehl, the Metro employee in question worked with the department "years ago" and when she was let go, became invested in a contract over the LA Metro hotline and claimed Kuehl was involved.

A previous FOX 11 investigation revealed that the LA Metro sexual harassment hotline operated by a local charity was costing taxpayers more than $8,000 per call after a series of no-bid contracts to operate the hotline were awarded to the best friend and campaign donor of Kuehl after her office privately pushed for Metro to hire the charity.

Kuehl said this was all "based on a slim thread."

"I have never committed a felony," she said.

Kuehl maintains she had no knowledge of the no-bid contract, which was worth $494,000, just under the $500,000 threshold that would have mandated a vote from Metro.

The Board of Supervisors has had a turbulent relationship with LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The Sheriff's Department has been investigating Peace Over Violence, a nonprofit run by a member of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission. The commission member is an associate of Kuehl's, and both have clashed with Villanueva and called for his resignation.

"I think the sheriff's department going along with this Metro employee indicates the sheriff's department is complicit in this," she said. "Alex [Villanueva] I'm told recused himself from this… if he doesn't know about it, that means there's a rogue element within the sheriff's department and either way it's totally out of control."