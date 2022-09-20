LA County Sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna prepare for debate

The November runoff election is less than two months away and on Wednesday, the two top candidates for Los Angeles County Sheriff and the next mayor of Los Angeles are getting ready to meet onstage at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood for the latest debate.

Incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna are preparing to go toe-to-toe in what's already been a heated race. The two debated last month during an event for members of the Sherman Oaks Homeowner's Association, the two attacking each other, with Luna saying he's "used to" insults from his opponent.

The latest poll numbers from UC Berkeley and The Los Angeles Times have Luna slightly ahead, with 31% of voters supporting the retired Long Beach chief compared to Villanueva's 27%. That same poll shows what a partisan vote this may be, come November. Forty-six percent of voters who identified as "strongly liberal" back Luna, according to the data, with 54% of "strongly conservative" voters backing Villanueva.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Sheriff Villanueva, Chief Luna debate top issues ahead of November election

Villanueva is the incumbent in this race, assuming office in 2018 after winning more than half the vote over then-sheriff Jim McDonnell, according to Los Angeles Almanac. According to Politico, Villanueva was the first Democrat elected LA County Sheriff in nearly a century.

On his campaign website, Villanueva says he is running on the tenants of stopping violent crime, reducing homelessness, expanding mental healthcare, and creating a coalition to fight corruption. Villanueva has come under fire throughout his tenure as sheriff, with calls for him to resign last year, as well as four lawsuits from top LASD officials alleging Villanueva covered up a use of force investigation.

Overall, 15 lawsuits the department has called "frivolous" have been filed during Villanueva's tenure, claiming he and the department lack accountability. A lawsuit filed in August claimed Villanueva and his wife, LASD Sgt. Vivian Villanueva, run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business."

SUGGESTED: Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’

Luna is the former chief of the Long Beach Police Department. He was named chief in 2014, and served in the role until retiring in December 2021. He is a 36-year veteran of the LBPD.

Luna says he's running for sheriff because "the current Sheriff has created dysfunction and chaos which has put our public safety at risk. We can do much better." Luna's running on five issues, according to his website — reducing violent crime and property crime; addressing homelessness; restoring public trust in the Sheriff's Office; reform and modernization of the department and jails; and improving deputy wellness.

Luna's been endorsed by the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Democratic Party. Meanwhile, Villanueva's been backed by local unions including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11 and the Ironworkers Local 433, as well as the mayors of Cerritos, Bellflower, Arcadia and more.

The sheriff's debate is the first of a two-part session Wednesday night. Villanueva and Luna will start the night off at 6 p.m. Top candidates for Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass and Rick Caruso will square off at 7 p.m. FOX 11 is co-hosting the event. Elex Michaelson will co-moderate the debate alongside colleagues from the Los Angeles Times and Univision – with contributions from our partners at KPCC 89.3 FM and Loyola Marymount University.