Johnny Wactor murder prompts DTLA bar where actor worked to enhance safety measures

Owners of Level 8, the restaurant/bar where "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor worked the night he was killed in downtown LA, are taking new safety precautions following the fatal shooting.

Wactor, 37, was shot Saturday, May 25 near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard while walking with a co-worker toward his car after the bar had closed. Wactor worked as a bartender there.

The two encountered three people who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car. One of the suspects shot Wactor. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The suspects fled northbound on Hope Street, LAPD said.

Nearly a week after the shooting, Level 8 posted to social media saying, "Since we opened, we have provided the option for security escorts to the nearby parking lot to our staff after hours. And in light of this tragic incident, we have been talking to our team and professionals in the field, and are actively researching additional safety measures for our staff. We understand that a tragedy such as this impacts everyone differently and profoundly. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone at Level 8."

The owners called Wactor "a valued and cherished team member" who was lost "to a random act of violence."

The co-worker who was with Wactor when he was shot posted online earlier this week her description of what transpired. As part of her social media post, Anita Joy added, "Level 8 needs to provide parking for their late hour staff as they originally promised. This cannot be something that isn't responded to with action. It needs to be addressed in a manner to prevent anything like this every happening again to the best of their ability. Level 8 needs to contribute to Johnny's family to honor and respect him for all the hard work and effort he did for them."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In her social media post this week, Joy wrote, "We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave, hands open to his sides in peace. Johnny was between me and the man who shot him -- as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted `hunny you ok?!' And he only responded `Nope! Shot!'

"We toppled onto the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me."

According to Joy, a security guard from their workplace was nearby and ran to them while calling 911, then tied a jacket around Wactor in hopes of stopping the bleeding, and tried to perform CPR.

"My only peace is that I was with him and this didn't happen to him alone -- my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice."

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."

Neither of the three suspects have been located or arrested.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report