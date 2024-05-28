LAPD releases new details in killing of 'General Hospital' actor during catalytic converter theft

The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday revealed new details as the investigation continues into the killing of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, who was shot dead while interrupting a catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend.

Based on witness statements, ]Wactor was walking back to his car on May 25 around 3:25 a.m. after ending a bartending shift at a local bar in the 1200 block of Hope Street. Once he got to his car, he saw three suspects who had his vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter.

"Without provocation, the victim [Wactor] was shot by one of the individuals," police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The three suspects were all wearing dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan, police said. They were last seen traveling north on Hope Street.

The 37-year-old Wactor was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Wactor had appeared in "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds," and "Hollywood Girl, "according to TMZ. He is more widely known for playing Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" from 2020 until 2022.

"He was a person you don’t see every day," said Grant Wactor, Johnny’s brother. "He touched a lot of hearts from the Atlantic to the Pacific."

"General Hospital" star Donnell Turner, said when he got the terrible news on his phone, he had to literally sit down.

"I had to take a seat and reflect. I had seen Johnny not long ago… a year ago, but it seems like yesterday. We met with ‘General Hospital’ fans. It was just Johnny and me. We had a real nice time together. We are kindred spirits. Johnny is likable. In fact, he is lovable," Turner recalled.

"General Hospital" co-star Bradford Anderson shared similar glowing words of praise.

"Johnny was so full of life. So full of love. He had a lust for life. He pushed himself. He had a love of life. He loved people. He loved working in bars. "

"I don’t know what the answer would be to help a city like that get it under control," his mother Scarlett said. "But what they’re doing isn’t working. I don’t think he’s the only death [because of this]."

Wactor's godmother created a GoFundMe to help his family with funeral costs and expenses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Detectives Gonzales or Martinez, Los Angeles Police Department, Central Bureau Homicide, at 213-996-4142.

FOX 11's Laura Diaz and Matthew Seedorff contributed to this report.



