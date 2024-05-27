Loved ones seek justice for 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

The family of well-known "General Hospital" actor, Johnny Wactor, spoke with FOX 11 on Monday after the 37-year-old was gunned down by catalytic converter thieves.

"He was a person you don’t see every day," said Grant Wactor, Johnny’s brother. "He touched a lot of hearts from the Atlantic to the Pacific."

"It’s a huge loss for more than just us," said Lance Wactor, Johnny’s brother.

The actor was best known for his role as Brando Corbin in the soap opera, General Hospital.

Early Saturday morning, the 37-year-old had been walking to his car from a second job as a bartender in downtown Los Angeles, near South Hope Street and West Pico Boulevard. At that time, he noticed some unusual activity around his vehicle.

"He thought he was being towed because he was parked on the street," said Scarlet Wactor, Johnny’s mother. "He said, ‘Hey man are you towing my car?’ The person looked up and had a mask on."

The family says Wactor had been with at least one coworker at the time early Saturday morning. After confronting the the catalytic converter thieves, they believe their loved one stepped in front of a coworker during the shooting.

"I’m unclear if he put his hands up or backed up, but he was shot," said Scarlet. "It was pretty point-blank. He was gone in a matter of minutes."

The LA city council passed a new law in 2023 that makes it illegal to possess an unattached catalytic converter. This, after roughly 8,000 were reported stolen in 2022.

"I don’t know what the answer would be to help a city like that get it under control," said Scarlet. "But what they’re doing isn’t working. I don’t think he’s the only death [because of this]."

So far no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

"Nothing can bring him back, so we hope whatever justice is going to be done," said Lance.