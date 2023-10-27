Arrest made months after Javonnta Murphy's body found in barrel in Malibu

Deputies in Los Angeles County say arrests have been made in connection to an aspiring rapper's body being stuffed inside a barrel in Malibu.

Back in late July, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy inside the barrel off a Malibu beach. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Joshua Simmons has since been detained on suspicion of murder.

Dennis Vance, a second man arrested, is being booked on suspicion of accessory to the murder, LASD told FOX 11.

Prior to Thursday's news, Simmons previously made headlines for his failed smash-and-grab robbery attempt at a jewelry store in El Monte. In the El Monte failed robbery, the store employees turned the tables against Simmons, beating the suspect with a stick and chasing him out of the store.

FOX 11 obtained images of the El Monte incident, where Simmons was seen losing his shirt and running from the scene in very unflattering angles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: El Monte jewelry store fights back

During the earlier stages of the Javonnta Murphy death investigation, TMZ reported there may have been a possible connection between rapper Pop Smoke's death and Murphy's death. In TMZ's Aug. 2023 report, Murphy is believed to be the brother of Jaquan Murphy, who was one of the five arrested for Pop Smoke's murder in 2020.

Jaquan Murphy was initially charged with murder for Pop Smoke's death but was later cleared. Jaquan Murphy is currently awaiting trial for a different murder in LA County, TMZ previously reported.

As of October 2023, officials have neither confirmed nor denied if Javonnta Murphy's death is in fact connected to Pop Smoke's death.