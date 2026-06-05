SoFi Stadium workers vote to authorize strike ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Brief Hospitality workers at SoFi Stadium voted 96% in favor of authorizing a strike just days before the venue hosts its first FIFA World Cup match. Contract negotiations between UNITE HERE Local 11, stadium food service operator Legends Global, and FIFA remain stalled over key demands. A formal complaint was also filed with California state agencies requesting an investigation into FIFA's accreditation process over concerns regarding workers' sensitive personal information.



SoFi Stadium workers voted 96% in favor of authorizing a strike, union officials announced Friday. The vote positions workers to walk off the job at any moment just days before the Inglewood venue is scheduled to host matches for the FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

The workers include roughly 2,000 cashiers, cooks, bartenders and dishwashers.

Representatives of UNITE HERE Local 11 said in a press release that negotiations have stalled between them, stadium food service provider Legends Global, and FIFA.

The union's key demands include:

A living wage: Pay scales that reflect the true cost of living in Los Angeles, including premium pay for the World Cup and other mega-events, alongside contributions to a housing fund to build housing for hospitality workers.

Limits on AI and subcontracting: Strict protections against the erosion of union positions through subcontracting, technology, and automation.

Immigration enforcement protocols: The right for workers to walk off the job if federal immigration enforcement enters the stadium and creates a reasonable fear for employee safety.

In addition, a formal complaint was filed by the ACLU of Southern California with the California Privacy Protection Agency and the California Department of Justice. They are calling on California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate concerns that sensitive personal information could be shared with federal agencies.

What they're saying:

"If we're forced to strike, those $100,000 FIFA suites will have nothing but bottled water and Doritos," said Kurt Petersen, co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11.

What's next:

Negotiations are set to continue ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay World Cup match at SoFi Stadium on June 12.