Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of sparking deadly Palisades Fire

Jury selection begins Monday in downtown Los Angeles for the trial of a former Uber driver accused of setting a New Year’s Day fire that prosecutors say eventually grew into the deadly Palisades Fire.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce and timber set afire. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 45 years in federal prison.

The trial is expected to last about 11 days, according to court records.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors allege Rinderknecht intentionally started what became known as the Lachman Fire shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 2025, on federal land in the Pacific Palisades area.

Investigators contend the fire was initially suppressed by firefighters but continued to smolder underground within the root systems of dense vegetation. According to court documents, hurricane-force Santa Ana winds on Jan. 7 caused the underground fire to resurface and spread above ground, becoming the Palisades Fire.

The wildfire ultimately burned 23,448 acres, destroyed approximately 6,800 structures and killed 12 people, making it one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.

Prosecutors say investigators relied on witness statements, surveillance video, cell phone data and fire pattern analysis to conclude that Rinderknecht started the original fire.

Court documents allege that on New Year’s Eve 2024, Rinderknecht was working as an Uber driver and appeared agitated and angry during interactions with passengers. Prosecutors say that after dropping off a passenger in Pacific Palisades, he drove to the Skull Rock Trailhead area, parked his vehicle and hiked into the area where investigators believe the fire originated.

Authorities also allege that during a Jan. 24, 2025 interview with investigators in Florida, where he relocated after the fire, Rinderknecht provided false information about his whereabouts when he first observed the blaze. Prosecutors say geolocation data from his phone placed him approximately 30 feet from the fire as it rapidly expanded.

The backstory:

The case has drawn national attention because of the scale of the destruction caused by the Palisades Fire and some of the evidence prosecutors sought to introduce before trial.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Rinderknecht was closely following news involving Luigi Mangione, who is charged with fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York in December 2024.

Prosecutors also alleged Rinderknecht used ChatGPT to generate images depicting dystopian scenes involving fire and social unrest. However, U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang ruled those AI-generated images cannot be introduced as evidence during trial.

What they're saying:

At a detention hearing last year, federal prosecutors argued that Rinderknecht presents "an enormous danger" to the community.

According to court documents, evidence gathered during the investigation highlighted his "feelings of despair and violent tendencies."

Rinderknecht’s attorney, Steven Haney, has vigorously disputed the allegations and maintained his innocence.

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Timeline:

See a timeline of key dates below.

Dec. 31, 2024: Prosecutors say Rinderknecht worked as an Uber driver in Pacific Palisades on New Year’s Eve.

Jan. 1, 2025: Investigators allege Rinderknecht started the Lachman Fire shortly after midnight.

Jan. 7, 2025: Hurricane-force Santa Ana winds allegedly caused the smoldering fire to re-emerge as the Palisades Fire.

Jan. 24, 2025: Rinderknecht was interviewed by investigators in Florida.

October 2025: Federal authorities arrested Rinderknecht in Florida and transferred him to California to face charges.

June 2026: Jury selection begins in federal court in downtown Los Angeles.