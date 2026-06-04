SeaWorld San Diego announces 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup packed with 90s, 2000s nostalgia
SAN DIEGO - SeaWorld San Diego is tapping into millennial nostalgia with the return of its Summer Concert Series, featuring an expanded lineup of iconic hip-hop, R&B, pop, and rock artists from the late '90s and early 2000s.
What we know:
The Summer Spectacular Concerts are returning to the Bayside Amphitheater for 2026.
The park is promising an expanded lineup and "an even bigger vibe" from a generation-defining roster of legendary and influential artists.
In a major shift for the park's entertainment strategy, SeaWorld also announced that "for the first time ever, we’re hosting genre-spanning concerts in March & April for Seven Seas and August for Bayside Bands, Brew & BBQ!"
Concerts are free with park admission, with general seating available on a first-come, first-served basis until the venue is full.
Guests can purchase upgraded reserved seating for better views, and parental discretion is advised as performances may contain mature content.
Timeline:
The 2026 Summer Concert Series schedule features the following performance dates:
- June 6: Ying Yang Twins
- June 13: Ginuwine
- June 20: Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boyz
- June 27: Pop 2000 Tour
- July 11: E-40
- July 18: Ashanti
- July 25: Soulja Boy & Paul Wall
- August 1: Jordin Sparks
- August 8: Too $hort & Warren G
- August 15: Saliva
- August 22: Uncle Kracker
- August 29: Skillet
What's next:
The concert series kicks off on June 6 with the Ying Yang Twins.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by SeaWorld San Diego detailing their 2026 seasonal entertainment calendar.