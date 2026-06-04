SeaWorld San Diego announces 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup packed with 90s, 2000s nostalgia

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The Brief SeaWorld San Diego announced its 2026 Summer Concert Series featuring an expanded lineup of '90s and early 2000s artists. The series runs on select dates from June 6 through Aug. 29 at the park's Bayside Amphitheater. For the first time, SeaWorld is expanding its live music offerings with additional concert series in the spring and late summer.



SeaWorld San Diego is tapping into millennial nostalgia with the return of its Summer Concert Series, featuring an expanded lineup of iconic hip-hop, R&B, pop, and rock artists from the late '90s and early 2000s.

What we know:

The Summer Spectacular Concerts are returning to the Bayside Amphitheater for 2026.

The park is promising an expanded lineup and "an even bigger vibe" from a generation-defining roster of legendary and influential artists.

In a major shift for the park's entertainment strategy, SeaWorld also announced that "for the first time ever, we’re hosting genre-spanning concerts in March & April for Seven Seas and August for Bayside Bands, Brew & BBQ!"

Concerts are free with park admission, with general seating available on a first-come, first-served basis until the venue is full.

Guests can purchase upgraded reserved seating for better views, and parental discretion is advised as performances may contain mature content.

Timeline:

The 2026 Summer Concert Series schedule features the following performance dates:

June 6: Ying Yang Twins

June 13: Ginuwine

June 20: Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boyz

June 27: Pop 2000 Tour

July 11: E-40

July 18: Ashanti

July 25: Soulja Boy & Paul Wall

August 1: Jordin Sparks

August 8: Too $hort & Warren G

August 15: Saliva

August 22: Uncle Kracker

August 29: Skillet

What's next:

The concert series kicks off on June 6 with the Ying Yang Twins.