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SeaWorld San Diego announces 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup packed with 90s, 2000s nostalgia

By
FOX 11
Entertainment
Published June 4, 2026 1:29 PM PDT
Published June 4, 2026 1:29 PM PDT
article

Kaine and D-Roc of Ying Yang Twins perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026 at State Farm Arena on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • SeaWorld San Diego announced its 2026 Summer Concert Series featuring an expanded lineup of '90s and early 2000s artists.
    • The series runs on select dates from June 6 through Aug. 29 at the park's Bayside Amphitheater.
    • For the first time, SeaWorld is expanding its live music offerings with additional concert series in the spring and late summer.

SAN DIEGO - SeaWorld San Diego is tapping into millennial nostalgia with the return of its Summer Concert Series, featuring an expanded lineup of iconic hip-hop, R&B, pop, and rock artists from the late '90s and early 2000s.

What we know:

The Summer Spectacular Concerts are returning to the Bayside Amphitheater for 2026. 

The park is promising an expanded lineup and "an even bigger vibe" from a generation-defining roster of legendary and influential artists.

In a major shift for the park's entertainment strategy, SeaWorld also announced that "for the first time ever, we’re hosting genre-spanning concerts in March & April for Seven Seas and August for Bayside Bands, Brew & BBQ!"

Concerts are free with park admission, with general seating available on a first-come, first-served basis until the venue is full. 

Guests can purchase upgraded reserved seating for better views, and parental discretion is advised as performances may contain mature content.

Timeline:

The 2026 Summer Concert Series schedule features the following performance dates:

  • June 6: Ying Yang Twins
  • June 13: Ginuwine
  • June 20: Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boyz
  • June 27: Pop 2000 Tour
  • July 11: E-40
  • July 18: Ashanti
  • July 25: Soulja Boy & Paul Wall
  • August 1: Jordin Sparks
  • August 8: Too $hort & Warren G
  • August 15: Saliva
  • August 22: Uncle Kracker
  • August 29: Skillet

What's next:

The concert series kicks off on June 6 with the Ying Yang Twins. 

The Source: This report is based on information provided by SeaWorld San Diego detailing their 2026 seasonal entertainment calendar.

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