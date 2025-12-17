Reiner murders: Video shows Nick Reiner moments before arrest

FOX 11 obtained surveillance footage of Nick Reiner from a gas station that was captured moments before he was arrested on suspicion of murder on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 14.

He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in his parents’ stabbing deaths. He is being held without bail.

Surveillance footage of Nick Reiner released

What we know:

In the video, Nick Reiner is seen wearing a black hat, a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark pants, and carrying a red backpack.

In the video, he arrives at a gas station near the University of Southern California as he walks in and walks out. He then walked back in and proceeded to buy Gatorade with a credit card.

Investigators said the footage was taken around 9 p.m. Sunday just moments before he was surrounded by police and taken into custody.

The backstory:

The couple, 78-year-old Rob Reiner and 68-year-old Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon by their daughter, Romy. Investigators said Nick was not at the home when officers arrived, and detectives believe he left sometime after the attacks.

He was then located and arrested in LA’s Exposition Park area on Sunday evening. His arrest took place about 14 miles from the crime scene.

In addition to the newly released surveillance footage, photos of the arrest were released by LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Division earlier this week.

New details emerge

The night before the killings, sources reported that Nick got into a heated argument with his father at Conan O'Brien's holiday party. A witness told FOX 11 the couple's son had been acting "oddly" that night.

Hours later, Nick Reiner reportedly checked into a Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m., with hotel staff alleging they found blood in his shower and on his mattress.

What's next:

Nick Reiner is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.