Father, twin boys dead in suspected Canoga Park murder-suicide

The Brief A suspected murder-suicide at a Canoga Park home left an adult male and twin boys dead following a family gathering. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at the mother but did not fire at her, instead turning the weapon on himself seconds later. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A motive remains under investigation.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

LOS ANGELES – A Canoga Park neighborhood is left devastated after a shooting at a family gathering left a father and his twin sons dead over the weekend in what authorities are investigating as a suspected murder-suicide.

What we know:

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 8000 block of Owensmouth Avenue, near the intersection of Strathern Street and across from Lanark Park.

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According to investigators, a family gathering was taking place at the residence when the children's mother heard what sounded like two gunshots. When she ran into a bedroom to investigate, she told authorities the boys' father pointed a handgun at her.

The woman was not struck by gunfire. Moments later, the man turned the weapon on himself.

The man and both of his twin sons were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

What we don't know:

The names and exact ages of the boys and their father have not yet been publicly released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

A specific motive for the shooting remains under active investigation by LAPD homicide detectives.