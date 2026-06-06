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GKN Aerospace chemical removal delayed again; Garden Grove council demands answers

By
FOX 11
Garden Grove
Published June 6, 2026 9:41 AM PDT
Published June 6, 2026 9:41 AM PDT
Chemical cleanup at Garden Grove plant delayed
Chemical cleanup at Garden Grove plant delayed

Chemical cleanup at Garden Grove plant delayed

The planned removal of a toxic chemical from storage tanks at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, where mass evacuations were ordered last week due to overheating in one of the tanks, was officially postponed Friday "due to unavailable resources."

The Brief

    • The extraction of toxic methyl methacrylate (MMA) from GKN Aerospace tanks in Garden Grove was postponed Friday due to delayed delivery of required sealed trucks.
    • Garden Grove city officials have demanded company representatives attend next Tuesday's meeting, criticizing a $3 million donation as insufficient compensation for displaced residents.
    • Authorities are testing a separate 50-gallon stormwater spill that reached a local drain during cleanup efforts, though MMA contamination risks are considered low.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - The scheduled extraction of a toxic chemical from GKN Aerospace storage tanks in Garden Grove has been officially postponed due to a shortage of necessary resources. 

The delay follows last week's mass evacuations, which were triggered by an overheating crisis that brought the facility to the brink of an explosion.

What we know:

The operation to remove methyl methacrylate (MMA) from two remaining storage tanks at the 12122 Western Ave. facility was scheduled to begin Thursday but was halted Friday. 

Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) spokeswoman Salma Elshakre confirmed the delay was caused by a backup in the delivery of the specialized sealed trucks required to safely transport the chemicals away for disposal.

During the Memorial Day Weekend crisis, thousands of residents across Garden Grove and Stanton were forced from their homes for days. 

The threat of an explosion was ultimately neutralized when a physical crack formed in the wall of the overheating tank, safely relieving the internal pressure.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In a separate incident on Friday, crews emptying an unrelated stormwater tank at the facility accidentally spilled roughly 50 gallons of stormwater into a local storm drain. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Insurance denied after Garden Grove mandatory evacuation
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Insurance denied after Garden Grove mandatory evacuation

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Insurance denied after Garden Grove mandatory evacuation

Garden Grove area residents are returning home after a days-long forced evacuation, only to find insurance companies refusing to pay for the expenses they incurred. 

Authorities have sampled the liquid for laboratory testing, though the HCA maintains that the likelihood of trace MMA contamination in the runoff is low.

Local perspective:

GKN Aerospace has pledged millions to local relief efforts, including a $3 million donation to the United Way's OC Community Resilience Fund, $1 million for broader county initiatives, and an initial $1 million given to the Red Cross during the active evacuation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced a revised start date for the chemical pumping operation. 

It remains unclear when the required sealed trucks will arrive on site or how long the total extraction process will take once it begins. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Garden Grove chemical removal could cause odor
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Garden Grove chemical removal could cause odor

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Garden Grove chemical removal could cause odor

Authorities say the risk of an explosion has been eliminated, and air monitoring continues to show chemical levels within safety thresholds during cleanup operations.

The laboratory results from the 50-gallon stormwater drain spill have not yet been finalized.

What they're saying:

Local leaders expressed intense frustration over both the financial fallout for working-class residents and the company's lack of a direct compensation pathway.

Reading from an official letter to GKN Aerospace, Mayor Stephanie Klopfenstein stated that the emergency "caused significant hardship to many in our community and placed first responders in a dangerous and volatile situation. ... The community needs to understand how this incident happened and what steps are being taken to ensure an incident like this does not happen again."

Councilman Phillip Nguyen emphasized the economic damage to neighbors, stating that residents living paycheck to paycheck were "hurt badly" and that he wants GKN to "pay out more and more equitably to our community." 

He added, "They should respond to our community ASAP."

Councilwoman Ariana Arestegui clarified that the current funding is a "mutual aid fund... for folks having a really hard time immediately. ... While this $3 million will help some folks... it is not a refund or reimbursement."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Garden Grove chemical crisis evacuations lifted
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Garden Grove chemical crisis evacuations lifted

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Garden Grove chemical crisis evacuations lifted

All evacuation orders tied to the Garden Grove hazardous materials emergency were lifted after officials determined there was no chemical leak or danger to the public.

Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Chaffee expressed disappointment that GKN failed to set up a formal claims infrastructure. 

Calling the $3 million donation a "drop in the bucket," Chaffee noted, "I feel they're remiss in not doing that because now they're facing the litigation, which is more expensive. They could get all of the minor claims out of the way."

What's next:

The Garden Grove City Council has formalized a demand for GKN officials to face the public. 

Following pressure from Councilwoman Yesenia Muneton for a swift timeline, the council slated a mandatory update for next Tuesday's meeting, where company representatives are expected to address the community and outline steps to mitigate future risks.

Once a new chemical removal date is solidified, the HCA will issue an advance community notice. 

Neighbors are warned that the pumping process may release a "distinctive fruity or plastic-like odor," though air-monitoring teams will continue tracking local air quality to ensure it aligns with public safety mandates.

The Source: This report is compiled directly from official public safety updates issued by the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA), including statements from agency spokeswoman Salma Elshakre regarding equipment logistics and environmental air monitoring. Supplemental coverage of local accountability efforts is drawn from the public record of Thursday's Garden Grove City Council meeting, transcribing direct testimony and correspondence read aloud by Mayor Stephanie Klopfenstein, local council members, and Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Chaffee.

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