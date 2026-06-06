GKN Aerospace chemical removal delayed again; Garden Grove council demands answers

The Brief The extraction of toxic methyl methacrylate (MMA) from GKN Aerospace tanks in Garden Grove was postponed Friday due to delayed delivery of required sealed trucks. Garden Grove city officials have demanded company representatives attend next Tuesday's meeting, criticizing a $3 million donation as insufficient compensation for displaced residents. Authorities are testing a separate 50-gallon stormwater spill that reached a local drain during cleanup efforts, though MMA contamination risks are considered low.



The scheduled extraction of a toxic chemical from GKN Aerospace storage tanks in Garden Grove has been officially postponed due to a shortage of necessary resources.

The delay follows last week's mass evacuations, which were triggered by an overheating crisis that brought the facility to the brink of an explosion.

What we know:

The operation to remove methyl methacrylate (MMA) from two remaining storage tanks at the 12122 Western Ave. facility was scheduled to begin Thursday but was halted Friday.

Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) spokeswoman Salma Elshakre confirmed the delay was caused by a backup in the delivery of the specialized sealed trucks required to safely transport the chemicals away for disposal.

During the Memorial Day Weekend crisis, thousands of residents across Garden Grove and Stanton were forced from their homes for days.

The threat of an explosion was ultimately neutralized when a physical crack formed in the wall of the overheating tank, safely relieving the internal pressure.

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In a separate incident on Friday, crews emptying an unrelated stormwater tank at the facility accidentally spilled roughly 50 gallons of stormwater into a local storm drain.

Authorities have sampled the liquid for laboratory testing, though the HCA maintains that the likelihood of trace MMA contamination in the runoff is low.

Local perspective:

GKN Aerospace has pledged millions to local relief efforts, including a $3 million donation to the United Way's OC Community Resilience Fund, $1 million for broader county initiatives, and an initial $1 million given to the Red Cross during the active evacuation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced a revised start date for the chemical pumping operation.

It remains unclear when the required sealed trucks will arrive on site or how long the total extraction process will take once it begins.

The laboratory results from the 50-gallon stormwater drain spill have not yet been finalized.

What they're saying:

Local leaders expressed intense frustration over both the financial fallout for working-class residents and the company's lack of a direct compensation pathway.

Reading from an official letter to GKN Aerospace, Mayor Stephanie Klopfenstein stated that the emergency "caused significant hardship to many in our community and placed first responders in a dangerous and volatile situation. ... The community needs to understand how this incident happened and what steps are being taken to ensure an incident like this does not happen again."

Councilman Phillip Nguyen emphasized the economic damage to neighbors, stating that residents living paycheck to paycheck were "hurt badly" and that he wants GKN to "pay out more and more equitably to our community."

He added, "They should respond to our community ASAP."

Councilwoman Ariana Arestegui clarified that the current funding is a "mutual aid fund... for folks having a really hard time immediately. ... While this $3 million will help some folks... it is not a refund or reimbursement."

Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Chaffee expressed disappointment that GKN failed to set up a formal claims infrastructure.

Calling the $3 million donation a "drop in the bucket," Chaffee noted, "I feel they're remiss in not doing that because now they're facing the litigation, which is more expensive. They could get all of the minor claims out of the way."

What's next:

The Garden Grove City Council has formalized a demand for GKN officials to face the public.

Following pressure from Councilwoman Yesenia Muneton for a swift timeline, the council slated a mandatory update for next Tuesday's meeting, where company representatives are expected to address the community and outline steps to mitigate future risks.

Once a new chemical removal date is solidified, the HCA will issue an advance community notice.

Neighbors are warned that the pumping process may release a "distinctive fruity or plastic-like odor," though air-monitoring teams will continue tracking local air quality to ensure it aligns with public safety mandates.