IE mayor warns residents to stay indoors amid ongoing ICE raids

The Brief Perris Mayor Michael Vargas issued a public warning to residents about ongoing ICE operations in the area, advising them to stay indoors if possible. The mayor's message received mixed reactions from residents on social media. This comes as eight cities in SoCal joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming federal agents' tactics are unconstitutional and instill fear rather than protect the public.



The mayor of Perris in Riverside County issued a stern public service announcement to residents as ongoing immigration enforcement operations continue in the area.

What they're saying:

Mayor Michael Vargas posted a video on Facebook warning residents of the ICE activity in Perris.

"The City of Perris has received reports of ongoing ICE operations within the area. We urge all residents to remain calm, stay indoors when possible, and know your rights," Vargas said in a video posted on Facebook.

"Do not go out unless necessary. Stay at home and do not open the door to strangers. This message is for awareness and safety. The City is committed to protecting the dignity and well-being of all our residents. Please stay safe and continue to monitor official city communications," he continued.

SUGGESTED: ICE in Irvine: Councilmember warns undocumented immigrants to stay home

Vargas' message was met with both positive and negative comments from residents.

"Thank you for doing the right thing," one person commented.

"Thank you Mayor Vargas for communicating with the residents of Perris and notifying them of the latest updates and information imperative to them in a crisis," another wrote.

SUGGESTED: Large group in downtown LA rallies against ICE, federal immigration enforcement

"We appreciate ICE working towards getting our communities safer by removing illegal criminals… God Bless our federal agents," another comment read.

Local perspective:

Also in the Inland Empire, San Bernardino Bishop Alberto Rojas issued a decree dispensing parishioners from Sunday mass obligations due to fear of immigration enforcement. The move comes amidst ongoing immigration enforcement actions in Southern California, including recent operations in Los Angeles that have drawn criticism and legal challenges.

SUGGESTED: California bishop lifts Sunday mass obligation amid rise in ICE raids

Most recently, eight cities including Los Angeles County joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming federal agents' tactics are unconstitutional and instill fear rather than protect the public.

The lawsuit accuses the administration of violating constitutional amendments through immigration raids that involve racial profiling and arrests without warrants or probable cause.

Local leaders criticized the federal agents' aggressive tactics, including a recent operation at MacArthur Park, as threatening public safety and likened them to kidnappings.

SUGGESTED: Armed ICE officers shut down kids' camp at LA's MacArthur Park. City leaders: 'Here's the truth'

On Monday, a swarm of armed federal agents descended on MacArthur Park in downtown LA, with officials on horseback and in armored vehicles sweeping the park, shutting down a children's summer camp in the process. No one was arrested.

Earlier this month, LAPD officers deployed to downtown after reports of a kidnapping. The kidnapping turned out to be an immigration raid, and led to protests and accusations against the LAPD of assisting federal officers.

After Monday's operation at MacArthur Park, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Gregory Bovino told FOX News, "I don't work for Karen Bass. Better get used to us now, 'cause this is going to be normal very soon. We will go anywhere, anytime we want in Los Angeles."

SUGGESTED: West Hollywood car wash worker sent to Mexico after ICE raid, leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Family

Meanwhile, Homeland Security officials have denied claims that agents don't identify themselves in the field. In a post on X, DHS responded to California Sen. Alex Padilla introducing a bill that would require ICE agents to be "clearly identifiable," with badges and without face coverings.