Large group in downtown LA rallies against ICE, federal immigration enforcement

Thousands of Angelenos hit the streets in downtown Los Angeles on the Fourth of July to rally in opposition to federal immigration enforcement in Southern California.

What we know:

The rally began at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall as they continued to march peacefully to Grand Park.

Aerial images by SkyFOX showed some members of the crowd wearing vivid costumes while others held signs and flags from various countries.

By 12:15 p.m., the crowd stopped at the Federal Building where they were met by members of the U.S. military.

Thousands of National Guard troops and members of the U.S. Marines remain stationed in Southern California amid ongoing immigration enforcement and protests.

Earlier this week, the Department of Defense said 150 Guard troops would be released to return to their firefighting duties.

What they're saying:

"When you look at Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Netanyahu’s bombing of Gaza, ICE’s raids in Los Angeles, or Trump’s Alligator Auschwitz," said Hunter Dunn, one of the march’s organizers, in a press release, "you are seeing just one part of a bigger oppressive picture. On July 4th, our community is coming together to demand an end to genocides, occupations, and oppression at home and around the world."

As an abundance of caution, several 4th of July holiday celebrations across Southern California were canceled, with officials citing wanting to protect citizens during the ongoing immigration raids.

The backstory:

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles and Orange counties erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics that began on Friday, June 6.

In addition to downtown LA, Santa Ana also became a hot spot for demonstrators where some protesters have clashed with law enforcement.

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

The Source: Information from FOX 11 helicopter reporter Stu Mundel's live reporting and previous FOX 11 reports.



