LAPD denies claims it's helping ICE conduct immigration raids in Los Angeles

Protesters gathered outside the headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday over concerns that officers are aiding federal officers with immigration enforcement, despite Los Angeles being a sanctuary city.

What we know:

Tuesday afternoon's protests came on the heels of another ICE arrest in downtown LA Tuesday morning.

It happened near E. 9th Street and S. Spring Street, just after 9 a.m. Federal agents took one woman into custody, with LAPD officers seen on video, standing between federal officers and an agitated crowd.

What they're saying:

The group Unión del Barrio organized Tuesday's protest. They say the video makes it clear what side the LAPD is on.

"It showed clearly that the LAPD officers… completely protected the ICE operation that kidnapped our people," said Ron Gochez.

The other side:

The LAPD is denying the protesters' claims. According to the department, officers were called out to the area of 9th and Spring Tuesday morning after reports of a potential kidnapping. Someone called 911 saying a group was trying to detain people without identifying themselves, the department said.

When LAPD officers got there, they said they were concerned that the "crowd was growing increasingly agitated, and spilled into the street, creating a volatile situation and significant public safety hazard."

"At one point, a partially handcuffed woman approached and stood near a LAPD officer," a department press release said. "After several minutes, a federal agent approached and assumed control of the woman."

The LAPD said that the department wasn't told about Tuesday's operation in advance.