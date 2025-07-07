Karen Bass confronts ICE in LA after massive MacArthur Park show of force, no arrests

The Brief A large federal immigration operation with armored vehicles and mounted officers took place in MacArthur Park, but resulted in no arrests. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass intervened directly on scene, demanding federal agents leave the park immediately. The reason for the significant show of force with no arrests remains officially unknown, with federal authorities declining to comment.



A massive federal immigration operation in MacArthur Park drew swift intervention from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday, after a significant show of force involving armored vehicles and mounted officers resulted in no arrests. The scene, described by many as confusing and alarming, left residents shaken and local leaders demanding answers.

What we know:

On July 7, a large contingent of federal agents, armored trucks, and mounted officers arrived at MacArthur Park in what appeared to be an ICE enforcement sweep. SkyFOX was overhead during the operation and did not observe anyone taken into custody. FOX 11 has confirmed that no arrests were made.

Midway through the activity, Mayor Karen Bass arrived on scene and questioned the agents directly. A conversation with a representative identified on the scene as the "Head of Customs" led to a phone call in which Bass asked, "So they’ve stopped that? They’ve completed their mission here? What’s the timeframe before they leave?"

Soon after, the agents began pulling out. The show of force quickly dissipated, with federal vehicles departing the area and no visible enforcement action taken.

What they're saying:

Mayor Bass made her position clear in a statement to FOX 11: "They need to leave — and they need to leave right now. This is unacceptable."

She also shared her reaction on social media, tweeting: "This is footage from today in MacArthur Park. Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through. The SECOND I heard about this, I went to the park to speak to the person in charge to tell them it needed to end NOW. Absolutely outrageous."

When FOX 11 reached out to federal officials, a senior DHS official said: "We don’t comment on ongoing enforcement operations."

What we don't know:

At this time, there has been no official explanation as to why such a large presence was deployed if no arrests were made. Federal authorities have not released further details on the nature or scope of the operation.

Big picture view:

The incident marks a striking moment of local leadership pushing back against federal enforcement in a public and unfiltered way. Mayor Bass’s rapid response underscored the growing tensions between federal immigration authorities and city leaders who have pushed for transparency and community safety over displays of force. It also raises questions about how and why enforcement actions are deployed in populated urban areas — especially when no enforcement ultimately takes place.

What's next:

FOX 11 is continuing to seek clarity from federal officials on the nature of the operation and whether similar deployments are planned. Mayor Bass has called for further review of the event and its impact on the surrounding community.