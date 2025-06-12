ICE in Irvine: Councilmember warns undocumented immigrants to stay home

Thursday marked the seventh day of unrest in Southern California as federal immigration raids and protests US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued.

‘We strongly encourage staying home today’

What we know:

Irvine City Councilmember Kathleen Treseder issued a warning to undocumented immigrants on social media after hearing about ICE agents stationed in the city.

"We have been informed that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) will be in 8 to 10 locations across Irvine today. If you or someone you know is undocumented or vulnerable, we strongly encourage staying home today," she wrote on Instagram.

For those who witness an ICE raid, she offered the following tips:

Record video or take photos

Note the exact time and location

Call the OC Rapid Response hotline: (714) 881-1558

Post footage online to spread awareness and protect others

"Now, more than ever, our community must look out for one another. Please check in with neighbors, friends, and family. Stay alert and stay safe," she added.

Click here for more information and resources.

The backstory:

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles and Orange counties erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics that began on Friday, June 6.

In addition to downtown LA, Santa Ana has become a hot spot for demonstrators where some protesters have clashed with law enforcement.

SUGGESTED: OC leaders to federal government amid ICE raids: 'Back off'

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary arrived in Southern California late Wednesday night and began oversight of federal enforcement Thursday. Video obtained by Elex Michaelson showed Noem at the scene of a raid in Huntington Park.

Late Thursday, she held a briefing about federal efforts amid the continued state of unrest. The press conference was briefly interrupted after Sen. Alex Padilla spoke out in protest and was forcibly removed from the room.

She said federal agents and military members will remain in SoCal until "Los Angeles is once again at peace."

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump deployed 700 Marines and an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to LA.