3 homeless men shot in Wilmington

Three homeless men were shot near Long Beach on Friday night, in the Wilmington neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. near North Banning Blvd and G St.

According to officials, at least two men approached the victims and began shooting. A description of either suspect was not provided at this time.

All the victims were transported to Harbor UCLA Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The motives behind this attack, if any, remain unclear at this time. Officials did not share if the victims were targeted for any reason.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with FOX 11 for updates.