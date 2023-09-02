3 homeless men shot in Wilmington
Three homeless men were shot near Long Beach on Friday night, in the Wilmington neighborhood.
The Los Angeles Police Department received a call of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. near North Banning Blvd and G St.
According to officials, at least two men approached the victims and began shooting. A description of either suspect was not provided at this time.
SUGGESTED:
- Search underway for 2 missing kids, ages 2 and 6, and their mom last seen in Palmdale
- 84-year-old man stabbed to death in Whittier home; suspect on the run
- Tesla flies off 10 Freeway in Los Angeles, crashes into homeless encampment below
- Homeless man arrested, charged in series of car fires in Sunland-Tujunga area
All the victims were transported to Harbor UCLA Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.
The motives behind this attack, if any, remain unclear at this time. Officials did not share if the victims were targeted for any reason.
SUGGESTED:
- Santa Monica City's Phil Brock turns tables on homeless man who attacked him at 3rd Street Promenade
- LAPD faces backlash over 'inappropriate' email threatening arrests at homeless cleanup
- California homeless crisis: High housing costs and low-income driving factors, study shows
- Homeless man allegedly bites off LAPD sergeant's finger in East Hollywood
This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with FOX 11 for updates.