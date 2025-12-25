Relentless holiday storm unleashes in San Bernardino County

Search-and-rescue operations continued overnight in San Bernardino County as a powerful Christmas storm unleashed destructive mud and debris flows across multiple mountain and high desert communities, forcing evacuations and leaving some residents unable to return home for the holiday.

The storm sent water, mud and debris surging through streets in Wrightwood, sweeping away vehicles and flooding homes. Authorities ordered residents to shelter in place or evacuate as conditions deteriorated and access into the area became limited.

"In the town center, it looked like a river," said resident Rupert Fletcher. "It didn’t even look like a street anymore. It was completely covered in mud, debris and rocks."

RELATED COVERAGE: California weather: Powerful holiday storm lashes SoCal, bringing flash floods and mudslides

San Bernardino County Fire officials said more than 120 personnel were deployed overnight to assist residents with evacuations and address ongoing life safety concerns. Officials confirmed one reported injury — a minor injury involving a child who was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Some families remained without power on Wednesday night as crews worked to assess damage. Cellphone video from residents showed streets buried under mud and debris and homes surrounded by floodwater. Officials said the full extent of the damage remains unknown, as many roads in and out of the affected areas are blocked.

"It’s been tough for even rescuers to get in there," said Chris Prater from San Bernardino County Fire. "Roads in and out have been blocked by mud and debris flows."

Residents said the flooding appeared more severe than in past storms.

"We’ve seen flooding before," said Fletcher. "But we didn’t see whole cars underwater and houses being destroyed by so much water coming down. It’s pretty scary."

A new evacuation shelter has been established at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville, located at 14800 Seventh St. The shelter can accommodate evacuees as well as pets and animals of all sizes.

Officials said once immediate life safety concerns are addressed, crews will transition to property preservation efforts where conditions allow, including damming, diverting water and salvaging property. Fire crews will continue to patrol affected areas and monitor conditions.

Forecasters warn additional rounds of rain are expected through Christmas, increasing the risk of further flooding and debris flows, particularly in burn-scar areas.

All evacuation and shelter-in-place orders remain in effect. Officials urged residents to stay informed by signing up for the county’s Telephone Emergency Notification System and visiting prepare.sbcounty.gov for updates.