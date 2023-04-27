Homeless person allegedly bites off LA police officer's finger on Santa Monica Blvd.

A Los Angeles police officer allegedly had his finger bit off by a man believed to be homeless.

The Los Angeles Police Department officer was patrolling the Metro Red Line at Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in East Hollywood Thursday around 10:15 a.m. when a man aboard the train allegedly had drug paraphernalia on him. The LAPD officers approached the man and escorted him off the train.

As the suspect was getting kicked out of the train, the suspect started getting violent, trying to fight off the LAPD officers. The suspect allegedly bit a Sergeant responding to the scene.

The LAPD Sergeant was taken to the hospital after getting his pinky finger bit. The Sergeant was on overtime work when he was patrolling transit.

The suspect has since been placed in custody. As of Thursday evening, there's no update from the department if the LAPD Sergeant was able to get his finger reattached.