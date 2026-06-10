FBI, EPA raid Garden Grove GKN Aerospace plant following hazardous chemical crisis

The Brief Federal agents raided the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove on Wednesday to seize records and chemical samples regarding the storage of hazardous compounds. The criminal probe targets potential violations of federal laws requiring companies to prevent the accidental release of extremely hazardous substances into the air. The raid comes after a massive refrigeration failure over Memorial Day weekend forced the evacuation of 50,000 residents due to an explosion threat.



Federal authorities executed a sweeping search warrant at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove on Wednesday morning.

Led by the FBI and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, investigators are searching the multi-building complex to seize extensive records following a major hazardous materials crisis over Memorial Day weekend that forced tens of thousands of residents from their homes.

What we know:

According to official court documents issued in the Central District of California, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie S. Christensen signed the search warrant on June 4.

The warrant authorized federal officers to search the facility at 12122 Western Avenue, specifically targeting the "Main Building," "Bldg 2," "the Grey Building," surrounding parking areas, driveways, and chemical storage tanks.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed several fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles stationed outside, with a group of people, presumably employees, gathered in the parking lot.

Investigators are seeking evidence, contraband, fruits, or instrumentalities of violations concerning Title 42, United States Code, Section 7412(r), which mandates a "general duty to prevent accidental release of extremely hazardous substance into the ambient air." The primary focus centers heavily on "methyl methacrylate and/or any hazardous substance."

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Authorized items for seizure include chemical samples, employee training logs, internal safety complaints, company communications, and documents concerning storage tanks, cooling equipment, and temperature regulation devices.

The search team has been granted permission to conduct digital device reviews either on-site or off-site at a law enforcement laboratory within one year.

What we don't know:

The underlying affidavit detailing the explicit probable cause remains under seal, meaning the exact tips or internal evidence that triggered this criminal investigation are currently unknown.

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Additionally, the court documents do not list any specific individuals currently facing potential criminal charges.

Timeline:

May 21: A valve failure in the plant's refrigeration system causes a 34,000-gallon storage tank containing 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate (MMA) to rapidly overheat, triggering a "thermal runaway" that causes the tank to bulge.

Memorial Day Weekend: Governor Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency, forcing a mandatory evacuation of more than 50,000 residents across a nine-square-mile zone in Garden Grove and Stanton. The risk of explosion is ultimately negated when a crack in the tank relieves internal pressure. Evacuation orders are lifted by late May.

June 4: U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie S. Christensen signs the federal search warrant. Concurrently, a planned local operation to drain nearby chemical tanks is indefinitely postponed.

June 9: Hundreds of residents pack a Garden Grove City Council meeting to confront GKN officials about the emergency and community relief efforts.

Wednesday Morning (June 10): FBI and EPA agents raid the GKN Aerospace facility.

Dig deeper:

The federal search warrant follows a major hazardous materials crisis that began on May 21 when a valve failure in the refrigeration system at the plant caused a 34,000-gallon storage tank containing 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate to rapidly overheat.

The resulting "thermal runaway" triggered intense chemical pressure that caused the tank to bulge, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency and force the mandatory evacuation of more than 50,000 residents across a nine-square-mile zone over the Memorial Day holiday weekend due to the imminent threat of a catastrophic explosion.

While disaster was narrowly averted when the tank cracked just enough to vent pressure and cool down—allowing evacuation orders to be lifted by late May—the community's relief has been short-lived.

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A highly anticipated cleanup effort by the Orange County Health Care Agency to safely drain and remove the neutralized chemical from the damaged facility, originally scheduled to begin on June 4, has been abruptly postponed and delayed indefinitely due to an unexpected unavailability of critical specialized resources.

What they're saying:

During a packed Garden Grove City Council meeting, residents voiced frustrations over the evacuation and financial strain.

GKN Aerospace recently announced it had donated $3 million to the United Way's OC Community Resilience Fund and committed another $1 million for "broader community initiatives" across the county, adding to an initial $1 million donation to the Red Cross during the evacuations.

However, local officials argue the financial response falls short.

"While this $3 million will help some folks... it is not a refund or reimbursement," said Councilwoman Ariana Arestegui.

Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Chaffee expressed disappointment that the company did not establish a formal claims procedure for residents to access. Calling the $3 million a "drop in the bucket."

"I feel they're remiss in not doing that because now they're facing the litigation, which is more expensive. They could get all of the minor claims out of the way," said Chaffee.

What's next:

The federal government’s digital forensics teams will spend the coming months analyzing electronic records seized from the facility.

Locally, authorities are waiting to resume the postponed cleanup operation to pump MMA out of two undamaged storage tanks adjacent to the broken one.

According to Orange County Health Care Agency spokeswoman Salma Elshakre, the operation was stalled due to a delay in the delivery of sealed trucks needed for the job.

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Once those specialized resources arrive, workers will transfer the chemicals to the sealed trucks for off-site disposal.

Officials noted that nearby residents might notice a "distinctive fruity or plastic-like odor" when the pumping begins, but air monitoring will continue around the plant to ensure public safety guidelines are strictly maintained.