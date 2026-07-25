Sunset Boulevard reopens following major West Hollywood water main break

The Brief A key stretch of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood has reopened after LADWP crews isolated a broken 36-inch water main following a week of repairs. Recurring leaks during testing forced crews to temporarily bypass the damaged main using an existing 8-inch pipe, allowing street restoration to move forward. LADWP is accelerating the full replacement of the trunk line—originally set for 2031—which will take about four years to complete.



A major stretch of Sunset Boulevard has reopened to traffic following more than a week of intensive around-the-clock repair work caused by a massive 36-inch water main break in West Hollywood.

What we know:

The closure affected Sunset Boulevard between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard after the rupture occurred around 3 a.m. on July 16 beneath Sunset Boulevard at Holloway Drive.

The break released roughly 17 million gallons of water, shifting concrete slabs, pushing parked cars, and flooding nearby garages.

To reopen the road safely, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) crews shifted to an alternate plan after recurring leaks stalled initial testing.

Crews isolated the damaged section of the trunk line, replaced a 12-inch valve, and temporarily rerouted water flow through an existing 8-inch pipeline to maintain local water service while allowing street paving to proceed.

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"Our crews worked tirelessly, day and night, to make progress on the complex, multi-step repairs," said David W. Hanson, LADWP's interim general manager. "The West Hollywood community has shown remarkable patience and resilience throughout this challenging week."

What we don't know:

The specific cause of the pipe rupture remains under investigation.

Anselmo Collins, LADWP's chief operating officer and senior assistant general manager of the water system, noted that pressure inside municipal water delivery lines reaches its peak at night when public demand drops significantly.

What they're saying:

"From the start, LADWP has prioritized safety, recognizing that the reopening of the street depended on our ability to safely fill and repressure the pipe," the department said in an official statement. "However, due to recurring leaks following attempted repairs, LADWP crews shifted to an alternate plan that allows us to safely move forward with street restoration and isolate a section of the water pipe, while maintaining reliable and safe water service."

Looking ahead at long-term infrastructure, Hanson added, "we are committed to accelerating the full replacement of the trunk line and collaborating closely with our agency and city partners to deliver enhanced infrastructure and reliability."

What's next:

LADWP will return in the coming weeks to finish permanent street paving along Sunset Boulevard, coordinating with West Hollywood officials to minimize traffic impacts from any necessary lane closures.

Additionally, LADWP announced it will accelerate the full replacement of this trunk line—a project originally scheduled for 2031. The full replacement is projected to take four years and will involve extensive traffic management planning, community coordination, and environmental permitting.

What you can do:

Residents and business owners affected by flooding can find claims information at LADWP.com/claims or contact customer service directly at 1-800-DIAL-DWP.

The City of West Hollywood has set up an information hub at weho.org/watermainbreak, featuring regular updates on detours, parking enforcement changes, Metro routes, and local hotel discounts for impacted residents.