18-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 15-year-old football player in El Monte

The Brief 18-year-old Jonathan Castelan was arrested and formally charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Aziel Zacapala in El Monte. Castelan faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon following the July 10 attack. Law enforcement has not yet publicly released a motive for the attack or specific details regarding the other victims involved.



An 18-year-old man faces murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a triple stabbing that tragically claimed the life of 15-year-old Rosemead High School football player Aziel Zacapala in El Monte.

What we know:

The incident happened on July 10 at the skate park located in the 9700 block of Fern Street. According to police, a fight broke out between the suspect and the victims. Three people were stabbed.

Two of the victims were treated at the hospital and listed in stable condition, but the third victim, identified Aziel Zacapala, died from his injuries.

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau identified 18-year-old Jonathan Castelan of South El Monte as the suspect in the triple stabbing.

Castelan was arrested on July 20 and booked at the Industry Sheriff’s Station.

Two days later, investigators presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Following a filing review, the District Attorney’s Office formally charged Castelan with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the motive behind the attack or the conditions and identities of the other two stabbing victims involved in the incident.

What they're saying:

Zacapala was known to most of his friends at Rosemead High School as "AZ." He was remembered by his family as a dedicated student-athlete who had big dreams of playing football in the big leagues, his family wrote on GoFundMe.

Zacapala's uncle, Danny, shared the family's grief and remembered his nephew's dedication to his life and sport.

"Aziel was a good kid, full of promise and kindness, and he had big dreams of making it to the big leagues as a football player. His dedication to his sport and his positive spirit inspired everyone around him, and his absence leaves a deep void in our family and community. As a father of three myself, I cannot begin to imagine the pain my sister is experiencing. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference for Aziel’s family."

What's next:

Castelan remains in custody following his formal charging by the DA's office as the legal proceedings move forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use the "P3 Tips" mobile application on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Community members wishing to support Zacapala's family can also contribute to or share their official GoFundMe campaign.