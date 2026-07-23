D4vd in court: Singer's preliminary hearing continues for third day

The Brief Singer David Anthony Burke (D4vd) faces day three of a preliminary hearing to determine if he will stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Courtroom testimony detailed financial records, blood indicators in a rented garage, and evidence recovered from Burke's impounded Tesla, including the victim's passport card found along Highway 154. A judge must decide if prosecutors have established probable cause for three felony counts, which carry potential sentences of life without parole or the death penalty.



Thursday marks the third day of a high-stakes preliminary hearing as the defense and prosecution continue presenting evidence to a judge who will determine if David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, will stand trial for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

What we know:

Burke was arrested and charged in the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who had been reported missing out of Riverside County multiple times beginning in 2024.

Day 2 of the preliminary hearing: D4vd's finances, crime scene evidence take center stage

Wednesday’s preliminary hearing got off to a heated start as defense objections during testimony from singer David Burke's financial manager prompted the judge to tell both sides to stop.

Burke’s finances, and an alleged financial motive for murder, remained a primary focus by the prosecution.

Interscope Records’ Senior VP of Finance, Louis Poimiroo, testified that D4vd’s deal was worth $13 million to $19 million, plus millions in endorsement advances from brands like Crocs, Hollister, and Bose. Defense attorneys argued Burke’s mother handled his day-to-day finances to show he was unaware of his net worth. However, prosecutors pushed back, arguing Burke personally signed major contracts and may have kept unrecorded accounts to buy plane tickets to London for himself and 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Passport Discovery & Forensic Evidence

Testimony turned to physical evidence as a CHP officer testified a Caltrans worker found Celeste’s passport card in tall grass along Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County. Defense attorneys noted the worker handled the card with bare hands and that it was never dusted for fingerprints.

LAPD criminalists then detailed graphic findings inside Burke’s impounded Tesla and a Hollywood Hills garage:

Tesla Findings: Despite the victim's remains being removed from the Tesla’s front trunk ("frunk"), a criminalist noted a heavy stench of decomposition, maggots, dead flies and 11 air fresheners scattered near the driver's seat and frunk.

Garage Evidence: A second criminalist detailed finding rubber floor mats marked with linear cuts from a sharp object. Initial chemical tests showed positive indicators for blood on the mats, the brick floor underneath, a rowing machine, tarps, a Tesla charger cable, and trash bags containing blood-stained wipes and fabric.

Cleaned Inflatable Pool: Investigators recovered a blue inflatable pool that smelled freshly cleaned with a folded dryer sheet inside, which also tested positive for blood under chemical testing. Two seized chainsaws tested negative for blood.

RELATED: D4vd in court: Alleged $13M financial motive and gruesome Tesla evidence take center stage

Day 1 of the preliminary hearing: Graphic details and images revealed

The first day of testimony included emotional moments inside the courtroom as Celeste’s parents, Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez, sat through graphic evidence detailing the discovery of their daughter's remains. While the couple was given the option to step out, they opted to stay.

Body camera footage played during Tuesday’s hearing also captured a February 2024 encounter when sheriff’s deputies visited Burke at a Hollywood Hills home regarding a missing person report. In the video, a nonchalant Burke claimed he had only met Rivas Hernandez once in person after connecting online via Discord. Deputies informed Burke that day that she was only 13 years old, while Burke claimed she had told him she was 18.

Also on Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he expects the preliminary hearing to last between three and five days.

"We are not obligated nor will we be presenting all the evidence at a preliminary hearing that we will be presenting at a trial to prove David, beyond a reasonable doubt, guilty of the three felony charges of which he has been charged," Hochman said.

Hochman added that he expects more than 10 witnesses to testify, including investigators, medical examiners, and individual witnesses.

"We believe we will more than accomplish the evidentiary burden of probable cause at this point to hold David to answer on these three felony charges," he said.

If convicted on all counts, Burke faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

RELATED: D4vd hearing Day 1: Testimony and graphic evidence presented in court

The backstory:

On Sept. 8, 2025, the remains of Rivas Hernandez were discovered inside a Tesla registered to the singer at a Hollywood tow yard. Investigators said the vehicle had been impounded after it was illegally parked in the Hollywood Hills, where Burke was renting a home.

Prosecutors previously stated in court that the teenager's body was so severely decomposed that the medical examiner had to rely on dental records for identification. According to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rivas Hernandez's cause of death was ruled a homicide caused by "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects."

Investigators determined she was killed on April 23, 2025. Nearly a year later, Burke was arrested and subsequently charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. The criminal complaint also includes special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait.

Timeline:

Key dates in the investigation include:

Feb. 17, 2024: Deputies conduct a welfare check at Burke's home; he is informed Rivas Hernandez is 13 years old.

April 22–23, 2025: Rivas Hernandez allegedly threatened to expose their relationship during an argument; investigators believe she was murdered on April 23.

April 25, 2025: Burke’s debut album, Withered , is released.

May–July 2025: Prosecutors allege Burke used aliases to buy chainsaws, a body bag, a pool, and a burn box.

Sept. 8, 2025: The 14-year-old's remains are found inside an impounded Tesla registered to Burke in a Hollywood tow yard.

April 17, 2026: Burke is arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

What's next:

The preliminary hearing is expected to continue through at least the end of the week as prosecutors continue calling witnesses to establish probable cause.

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