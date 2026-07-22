Mega Millions ticket worth $7.3 million sold in California

The Brief A Mega Millions ticket worth $7.3 million was sold in California. The following were the winning numbers for the July 21 drawing: 25, 37, 59, 68, 70. MB: 10 The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m. PT.



Feeling lucky? As the nation waits for the winner of the Mega Millions $743 million lottery winner, someone in California may be up to $7.3 million richer.

According to the California Lottery's website late Tuesday night, a ticket worth $7,326,642 was sold at the Alrabadi Gas and Mini Mart on East Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale.

The news comes as Mega Millions held a drawing for the then-top prize of $707 million.

Below were the winning numbers for July 21, which apparently no one got all six numbers:

25, 37, 59, 68, 70. MB: 10

The drawing for the $743 million jackpot will be held on Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 743 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.