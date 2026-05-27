LIVE: All evacuation orders lifted after Garden Grove chemical plant explosion threat defused

The Brief All remaining evacuation orders for 16,000 Garden Grove residents were lifted Tuesday night after an unstable, 34,000-gallon chemical storage tank successfully cooled and stabilized. The crisis began Thursday at GKN Aerospace when a failed cooling system valve caused highly flammable methyl methacrylate to overheat, threatening a catastrophic explosion before a crack relieved pressure. Furious residents confronted the Garden Grove City Council, demanding strict regulations and accountability for GKN Aerospace, which settled prior environmental violations for $900,000 in 2025.



An explosion threat at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove was narrowly averted after a highly volatile chemical storage tank stabilized, allowing the final wave of 16,000 evacuated residents to safely return to their homes on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Unified Incident Commander Craig Covey and Garden Grove Police Department Chief Amir El-Farra announced the total lifting of all evacuation orders during a Tuesday night City Council meeting.

"Everyone can return to their homes. Thank you for your understanding and patience," El-Farra said.

The emergency began at the GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems plant, located at 12122 Western Ave., which manufactures acrylic plastics, cockpit windows, and canopies.

A valve failure in the cooling system caused a 34,000-gallon storage tank containing 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of highly flammable methyl methacrylate to overheat.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The tank's temperature spiked, threatening to trigger a massive explosion that could have compromised two adjacent chemical tanks holding 15,000 and 4,500 gallons respectively.

A catastrophic blast was averted over the Memorial Day weekend when a crack naturally formed in the main tank, relieving internal pressure.

Firefighters used a continuous water spray and removed insulation to cool the tank.

Orders were fully lifted after the tank's internal temperature dropped to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and remained stable for several hours without active water intervention.

County health officials have assured the public that there were no chemical leaks and no environmental contamination.

What we don't know:

While officials confirm the immediate danger has passed, it remains unclear exactly what caused the critical cooling system valve to fail in the first place.

The exact timeline for how long local schools within the Garden Grove, Magnolia, Savanna, Westminster, and Cypress school districts will remain closed has not yet been determined.

Timeline:

Thursday: Emergency personnel respond to GKN Aerospace after the chemical tank begins venting vapors, triggering an emergency sprinkler system. Massive evacuations are ordered for 50,000 people across several cities.

Saturday: A crack forms in the main tank, naturally relieving internal pressure. Governor Gavin Newsom proclaims a state of emergency. The Orange County District Attorney's Office sets up an anonymous tip line.

Darleene Berrelleza and Angel Beltran and their cat Felix their cat return home to Stanton after evacuating to a family member's home in Lake Elsinore on May 25, 2026. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

Sunday: Based on reduced explosion risks, evacuation orders are lifted for approximately 34,000 residents. Governor Newsom requests a federal emergency declaration.

Monday: President Donald Trump signs the federal emergency declaration, clearing the way for FEMA and federal cost-sharing support.

Tuesday: Crews successfully remove and treat 4,000 gallons of the chemical. The water spray is turned off, and the tank temperature stabilizes at 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tuesday Evening: Officials officially rescind all remaining evacuation orders for the final 16,000 residents.

What they're saying:

The Tuesday night City Council meeting grew raucous as displaced community members demanded answers.

"Please shut them down, please take care of our residents," said resident Bobbi-Lee Smart, noting that GKN Aerospace had a history of past violations.

Another resident, Karen Nguyen, expressed fear for her pets and stated, "They’re not welcome in our neighborhood."

Garden Grove Mayor Stephanie Klopfenstein joined residents in demanding answers, stating, "There must be accountability. GKN must be held accountable."

In a statement, GKN Aerospace apologized for the disruption, writing: "We apologize for the ongoing disruption this incident is causing and our priority remains the safety of our neighbors and our community... We are continuing to work around the clock with the OCFA, the EPA and all relevant federal, state and local agencies."

What's next:

Emergency responders are transitioning to an offensive recovery phase, reducing the active security perimeter to a 300-foot zone around the tanks to finish treating the remaining 11,000 gallons of chemicals.

Western Avenue will remain closed to all non-emergency traffic.

Long-term environmental monitoring is now underway.

Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen announced that the South Coast Air Quality Management District will monitor the local air for several months, while the federal EPA will systematically check local sewers and storm drains for any signs of chemical runoff.

What you can do:

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is seeking information regarding the facility's operations, system maintenance history, or the specifics of the vapor release.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Orange County District Attorney Anonymous Tip Hotline at 714-347-8714 or submit a report online at ocdistrictattorney.gov.