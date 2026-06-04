Chemical cleanup at Garden Grove aerospace plant delayed

The Brief The scheduled cleanup of a chemical tank site at the GKN Aerospace plant in Garden Grove has been delayed. Orange County Health Care Agency officials had planned to begin pumping methyl methacrylate (MMA) from two nearby storage tanks on Thursday or Friday, but the specialized equipment delivery is running behind schedule. GKN Aerospace has since pledged millions in donations to local relief funds, though officials criticized the company for not creating a formal claims process.



A planned cleanup at the site of a damaged chemical tank in Garden Grove has been delayed because crews lack the necessary resources to safely move forward, officials said.

The specialized chemical removal process at the GKN Aerospace facility was stalled after teams reported they did not have the essential equipment on hand to secure the area.

What we know:

Orange County Health Care Agency officials originally planned to begin removing methyl methacrylate, commonly known as MMA, from two tanks adjacent to the damaged unit on Thursday or Friday. However, a delay in the delivery of the specialized sealed trucks required for the operation has pushed back that timeline.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Orange County residents warned of chemical odors as GKN Aerospace tank cleanup continues

"They didn't receive all the resources needed in time to start the removal process," Health Care Agency spokeswoman Salma Elshakre said.

Elshakre noted that while starting the job on Friday remains a possibility, a Thursday start is no longer likely. Officials said they will issue an updated timeline if the trucks are unable to begin the removal process by Friday.

The mitigation plan involves pumping the MMA out of the two storage tanks and directly into sealed trucks, which will transport the chemicals to an off-site disposal location.

Environmental officials noted that the chemical carries a distinctive fruity or plastic-like odor, though the public may not notice it during the operation. Crews continue to monitor the air quality around the facility to ensure it complies with local public safety standards.

The backstory:

The hazardous materials emergency began just before Memorial Day weekend at the GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems plant, located at 12122 Western Ave. The industrial facility manufactures acrylic plastics, aircraft cockpit windows, and aviation canopies.

The incident triggered massive safety concerns, forcing an estimated 50,000 Orange County residents to evacuate their homes for several days before all mandatory evacuation orders were lifted on May 27.

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Dig deeper:

GKN Aerospace announced Wednesday that it donated $3 million to the United Way's OC Community Resilience Fund to assist residents displaced or impacted by the multi-day evacuations. The company also committed an additional $1 million toward broader community initiatives across the county. During the active evacuation period, GKN previously contributed $1 million to the American Red Cross.

Despite the millions in corporate donations, Orange County Board Chairman Doug Chaffee expressed disappointment that the aerospace company failed to establish a formal claims procedure for affected households.

"I feel they're remiss in not doing that because now they're facing the litigation, which is more expensive," Chaffee said, adding that a structured process would have allowed the company to resolve minor claims quickly.

Chaffee characterized the company's $3 million donation as a "drop in the bucket" relative to the total disruption faced by the community.