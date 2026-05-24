Live updates: Garden Grove tank has potential crack, could 'relieve pressure'

The Brief A damaged chemical tank in Garden Grove may have a crack in it, "which could potentially be relieving some of the pressure in there" and lower the risk of an explosion, fire officials said Sunday. Evacuation orders remain in effect for more than 40,000 people in the area. Orange County’s interim fire chief said the potential crack may change the strategy for how to respond.



The damaged chemical tank in Garden Grove may have a crack in it, "which could potentially be relieving some of the pressure" and lower the risk of an explosion, fire officials said Sunday.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for more than 40,000 people in the area as officials determine their next steps. Here’s the latest:

Potential crack in tank could relieve pressure

11:40 a.m. PT: Orange County Fire Authority interim Fire Chief TJ McGovern said a specialized team was able to further inspect the tank overnight. Firefighters found a potential crack in the tank, "which could potentially be relieving some of the pressure in there."

McGovern said the potential crack is being evaluated, as it could change the strategy for how to best respond.

Evacuation orders were reissued Friday for thousands of residents and schools were closed in Garden Grove due to continued concerns about a toxic chemical leaking from a large storage tank at an aerospace facility. GKN Aerospace Transparency area on Expand

"Last night was a successful operation for this emerging incident," McGovern said.

What's next:

McGovern said more information will be released Sunday afternoon. Check back for updates.

Tank could explode or leak

The backstory:

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at GKN Aerospace, located at 12122 Western Ave.

That's where a 34,000-gallon storage tank containing methyl methacrylate (MMA)—a toxic, highly flammable liquid chemical used to manufacture acrylic plastics—became severely overheated.

Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) Division Chief Craig Covey said a faulty valve on the tank prevented crews from off-loading or introducing a neutralizing stabilizer into the chemical material.

Saturday, authorities said the tank could no longer be mitigated or secured, leaving only two final outcomes.

"One, the tank fails and spills a total of about 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of very bad chemicals into the parking lot in that area, or two, the tank goes into a thermal runaway and blows up, affecting the tanks that are around them that have fuel or the chemicals in them as well," said Chief Covey.

It’s unclear if options have changed since the potential crack was discovered.

First responders have constructed "containment barriers" around the site to block potential liquid runoff from entering storm drains, river channels, or the ocean.

Evacuations

Local perspective:

The current mandatory evacuation zone forms a one-mile buffer around the facility, encompassing parts of Garden Grove, Westminster, and Anaheim.

The boundaries cover the following areas:

North of: Trask Avenue

South of: Ball Road

East of: Valley View Street

West of: Dale Street

>> TAP OR CLICK HERE TO SEE A MAP OF THE EVACUATION ZONE <<

Officials in Southern California clarified that the evacuation area was divided into a handful of zones, including three circular "blast zones" closest to the plant, with likely severe, moderate and light damage in the event of an explosion.

Beyond that, three other zones were identified: Areas of flammability where fire or flash fire could occur, areas that were "immediately dangerous to life and health, where it would cause injury if anybody inhales or is impacted by the product in question," according to Nick Freeman, division chief with the OCFA, and a large "non-hazardous zone" where people could still smell odors from a leak.

Information For Evacuees

What you can do:

Important Phone Numbers:

Garden Grove Emergency Hotline: (714) 741-5444

Orange County Public Information Hotline: (714) 628-7085

OCFA Medical Information Hotline: (714) 538-2501

For emergencies, call 911

Emergency Shelters

Savannah High School, 301 N. Gilbert St., Anaheim, 714-220-4262

John F. Kennedy High School, 8281 Walker St., La Palma

Freedom Hall, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley, 714-973-6600

Oceanview High School, 17071 Gothard St., Huntington Beach

Some shelters may be at capacity. Tap or click here for the latest information.

Other helpful resources in Orange County:

Senior Services, city of Orange, 170 S. Olive St., 714-538-9633

Orange County Office of Aging and Disabilities, 714-480-6450

Westminster Senior Center, 8200 Westminster Blvd., 714-895-2878, SeniorCenter@Westminster-ca.gov

Orange Senior Citizen Center, 170 S. Olive Street, 714-538-9633, 714-538-9633

Orange County Social Services, 2020 W. Walnut St. Santa Ana, 714- 825-3000, 714-834-4400