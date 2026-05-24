Unstable Garden Grove chemical tank keeps 50,000 under evacuation orders

The Brief Authorities warned an unstable chemical tank in Garden Grove could still explode as roughly 50,000 residents remained under evacuation orders for a third straight night. Firefighters continued cooling the tank containing about 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate while monitoring pressure levels and a potential crack in the container. Evacuees described growing frustration over the ongoing emergency as officials said they still could not estimate when the danger would end.



Authorities in Orange County warned Sunday that a massive chemical tank in Garden Grove remains unstable and could still explode, forcing roughly 50,000 residents to remain under evacuation orders for a third straight night.

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority continued cooling the overheating tank Sunday while monitoring pressure levels around the clock at the aerospace manufacturing facility operated by GKN Aerospace.

According to updates posted by the Orange County Fire Authority on X, crews discovered what officials described as a "potential crack" in the tank that may be helping relieve pressure inside the container. Officials said overnight monitoring data could lead to changes in their strategy but cautioned the situation remains dangerous.

"The tank gauge reading maxes out at 100 degrees Fahrenheit," Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Brian Yau said during a Sunday FOX 11 interview. "When it goes past it, we have no more information."

When asked whether the tank could explode at any moment, Yau responded, "Yes. You’re absolutely correct."

Authorities said the tank contains about 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a highly flammable chemical used in manufacturing acrylic plastics and aerospace materials. Firefighters have been pouring water onto the tank continuously while hazmat crews use drones and thermal imaging equipment to monitor conditions.

The emergency response command post remains active in Cypress, about 2.5 miles from the facility.

Officials said air quality readings outside the immediate evacuation zone continue to remain within safe levels, but residents inside the restricted area are being warned not to return home until evacuation orders are officially lifted.

Road closures and barricades remain in place around the facility, shutting down businesses and access points within roughly a mile of the tank.

A state of emergency has been declared in Orange County as evacuation centers and hotels continue housing displaced residents.

"I’ve got a senior dad at home that I’m taking care of, and a dog and a cat. They’re all doing good," evacuee Warren Fujinaka told FOX 11.

Another evacuee, identified only as Justin, described growing frustration over the uncertainty surrounding the incident.

"You’ve got hotel expenses, you’re just sitting waiting around," he said. "There’s just no updates. It’s like, ‘Oh, we think it’s going to blow or leak.’ Come on."

Alex Datig from Front Page Index has recorded cellphone video near the facility in recent days. According to Datig, she has experienced symptoms she believed were linked to chemical exposure.

"I noticed there was a chemical taste in my mouth the next day," Datig said. "I had a headache and stuff like that. Kind of like I bit into a bar of soap."

Datig’s video showed water continuing to flow into a nearby storm drain as crews worked at the site.

Evacuees have already filed lawsuits against GKN Aerospace, accusing the company of failing to properly maintain the tank and prevent the hazardous situation.

Officials said they still cannot estimate how long the emergency could last.

"I cannot give you that estimate at this time without gathering the facts," Yau said. "Could be days. Weeks. Don’t know, unfortunately."

Background on the Incident

The emergency began after authorities detected a dangerous chemical reaction involving a storage tank at the Garden Grove aerospace facility. Officials feared pressure and heat inside the tank could trigger a catastrophic explosion or chemical release.

The evacuation zone covers portions of Garden Grove, Cypress and surrounding Orange County communities. Schools, businesses and major roadways in the area have been impacted.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as California deployed additional hazmat specialists, firefighters and technical experts to assist local crews.

The Orange County Fire Authority said firefighters will continue cooling operations and monitoring the tank until they determine the danger has passed.