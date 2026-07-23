LA Dodgers to visit White House celebrating 2025 World Series championship

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the White House on Thursday during an off day on their East Coast road trip to celebrate their 2025 World Series championship. Manager Dave Roberts welcomed the visit as a non-partisan sports honor, while players Mookie Betts and Enrique "Kiké" Hernández confirmed they will not attend. The team released a statement framing the visit to the White House and Capitol Hill as part of a long-standing sports tradition dating back to 1869.



The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the White House on Thursday in celebration of their 2025 World Series victory.

FOX 11 will stream the event live on FOX Local at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

What we know:

The Dodgers will head to Washington, D.C., on an off day between their road games against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

While the trip has left some loyal Dodgers fans conflicted, team manager Dave Roberts emphasized that the visit is an honor and not about politics.

"Honestly, like I’ve always said -- my company line, my personal line -- is I hope that we get this invitation every year, because that’s the goal, to win a championship, to get this invitation to the White House," Roberts said Friday.

It remains unclear which players will attend the event. However, Mookie Betts and Enrique "Kiké" Hernández have confirmed they will skip the visit.

The sports tradition of championship teams visiting the White House dates back to 1869.

What they're saying:

"As was the case one year ago, the Dodgers’ upcoming visits to the White House and Capitol Hill follow the longtime tradition of visits by other World Series champions. We appreciate these tributes in recognition of our back-to-back championships," the Dodgers organization said in a statement.