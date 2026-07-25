At-risk missing children: LASD searching for 9-year-old twins allegedly abducted by father in Lancaster

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The Brief Two at-risk 9-year-old siblings, Solomon and Marozhina Sukonick, were abducted in Lancaster, according to authorities. They were last seen being picked up by their 71-year-old father, David Sukonick, in a 2011 Black Lincoln Town Car (CA plate #SOLOYST). Authorities have not released details regarding their potential travel direction or motive, and concern for the children's well-being is high.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help locating 9-year-old twins Solomon and Marozhina Sukonick, who were reported missing after allegedly being abducted by their father in Lancaster.

What we know:

According to authorities, the children were last seen around 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 near the 1000 block of West Avenue J-8, where their father, 71-year-old David Sukonick, picked them up.

Marozhina Sukonick is 4 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a white shirt.

Her twin brother, Solomon Sukonick, is also 4 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and an unknown colored shirt.

David Sukonick is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen driving with the children in a 2011 Black Lincoln Town Car bearing California license plate #SOLOYST.

What we don't know:

At this time, authorities have not confirmed the current destination, direction of travel, or potential whereabouts of David Sukonick and the two children.

Specific circumstances surrounding the abduction remain unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the location of Solomon, Marozhina, or David Sukonick is urged to contact the LASD Lancaster Station directly at (661) 940-3855.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use the "P3 Tips" mobile application on your smartphone, or submit a report online at lacrimestoppers.org.