LIVE: Garden Grove chemical crisis reaches 5th day as chemical explosion threat 'off the table'

Emergency crews continue to work around the clock to prevent a chemical plant in Garden Grove from leaking or exploding, with an estimated 50,000 Orange County residents under evacuation orders.

Monday marks Day 5 of crews responding to GKN Aerospace after one of its chemical tanks overheated to dangerous levels and one of its corners possibly cracked.

See the latest updates below.

Threat of explosion eliminated

8:03 a.m.: The Orange County Fire Authority said the threat of an explosion has been eliminated.

"Our concern was that the pressure in the tank was building up to a point that it could potentially BLEVE at any moment. The crews that went in last night discovered that the crack that was on the tank was releasing the pressure, and so now that BLEV potential is completely off the table, which is great news," explained Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Nick Garton.

"The temperatures as the cruise read last night were at 93 degrees, and they're trending downwards, and we're going to continue monitoring throughout the day," he added.

In addition, all evacuation orders remain in place.

" I know everybody's itching to get back home. We have to continue to monitor and make sure that that temperature continues to trend in the right direction as the sun heats up. So we're going to continue monitor that, make sure everything is 100% safe before we release people to get into their homes. But we're gonna do that as soon as possible," Capt. Garton said.

Theme parks remain open

8 a.m.: Some of Southern California’s biggest theme parks are near the chemical leak and have not been impacted. Knott’s Berry Farm, which is about five miles away, has not been impacted. Disneyland, which is also about 5 miles away, also remains fully operational. A Disney spokesperson confirmed with FOX 11 there was no impact to the park or the resorts.

Park officials continue to monitor the situation.

Three possible scenarios

7 a.m.: The Orange County Fire Authority said there is no active leak and they continue to do atmospheric monitoring to confirm that. On Monday morning, all eyes and water hoses remained on the tank filled with that hazardous chemical known as MMA, which is used in a variety of products to make acrylic plastics like plexiglass.

Crews were also preparing for three possible scenarios:

Explosion: If the chemical continues to heat.

Rupture: Chemical spill.

Stabilization: Cooling operations successful.

Crews working to prevent explosion

6 a.m.: Officials said 50,000 people remain evacuated as the firefighters worked through the night and into the morning for the high-stakes operation.

EVACUATIONS

The current mandatory evacuation zone forms a one-mile buffer around the facility, encompassing parts of Garden Grove, Westminster, and Anaheim.

The boundaries cover the following areas:

North of: Trask Avenue

South of: Ball Road

East of: Valley View Street

West of: Dale Street

EVACUATION CENTERS

The backstory:

The incident began on Thursday, May 21 at GKN Aerospace on Western Avenue in Garden Grove.

That's where a 34,000-gallon storage tank containing methyl methacrylate (MMA), a toxic, highly flammable liquid chemical used to manufacture acrylic plastics, began to overheat.

During the earlier stages of the investigation, Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) Division Chief Craig Covey said a faulty valve on the tank prevented crews from off-loading or introducing a neutralizing stabilizer into the chemical material.

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