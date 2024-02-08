Woman trapped in massive sinkhole in Fontana

article

Terrifying moments continue to unfold in Fontana on Thursday morning after a woman became trapped in a massive sinkhole in the aftermath of a relentless storm that struck Southern California, bringing days of consistent moderate to heavy rainfall.

The incident was reported in the 8200 block of Cherry Avenue and occurred when the woman stepped outside her trailer. An Urban Search and Rescue Team with the San Bernardino County Fire Department is currently at the scene working to free her from the confined space.

The fire department added the sinkhole was approximately 25 feet deep and that the victim was awake and talking.

Rescue crews with the San Bernardino County Fire Department were working to rescue a woman who became trapped in a massive sinkhole on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

During the storm, the National Weather Service issued numerous weather advisories in the Inland Empire warning residents of the potential for flash flooding.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.