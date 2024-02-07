California storm: Photos show dramatic aftermath

From streets flooding to trees falling, Southern California has seen it all this week after a powerful storm hit the region, causing widespread damage.

Parts of SoCal saw record-breaking rainfall totals. Over a four-day period ending at 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than 13 inches of rain fell in Bel Air, more than 12 inches fell in Woodland Hills, nearly 11 inches of rain doused Porter Ranch and almost 9 inches fell in downtown Los Angeles.

The rain caused severe damage, resulting in road closures, evacuations, power outages and much more. As LA city crews clean up the mess, another storm is due to move into the region Wednesday evening…creating yet another mess.

Below are pictures of the aftermath and clean up from the storm.

Los Angeles

Workers attempt to clear a downtown storm drain as a powerful long-duration atmospheric river storm, the second in less than a week, continues to impact Southern California on February 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Im Expand

A view of vehicles were buried in mudslides at Beverly Crest neighborhood, as atmospheric river storms hit Los Angeles, California, United States on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

People stand downtown in the rain as a powerful long-duration atmospheric river storm, the second in less than a week, continues to impact Southern California on February 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

An aerial view of a Beverly Crest home that was pushed off it's foundation by a mudslide early Monday morning near Beverly Glen Boulevard, Feb. 5, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

Orange County

A public works truck moves through a flooded section of the parking lot at the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, CA on Thursday, February 1, 2024. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Geese swim in flooded baseball fields at Heroes Park in Lake Forest, CA on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 as storms moved through the area. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Ballona Creek with very high water levels during Atmospheric river hoits Los Angeles, Feb 5, 2024. (Photo by: Citizen of the Planet/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

La Mirada

Nikki Antunovich, 20, of La Mirada is pulled behind a car to surf on a rain soaked parking lot on February 6, 2024 in La Mirada, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Malibu

The Pacific Coast Highway is damaged in Point Mugu near Sycamore Canyon Road, as atmospheric river storms hit Los Angeles, California, United States on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hollywood Hills

A woman stands among the wreckage of a house that was abruptly destroyed by a landslide as a historic atmospheric river storm inundates the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, California, on February 6, 2024. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Imag Expand

The ruins of a house that was abruptly destroyed by a landslide are seen as a historic atmospheric river storm inundates the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, California, on February 6, 2024. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

Whittier

Vehicles drive through a flooded street during a storm in Whittier, California, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

San Bernardino

Floodwaters rush over a closed road during a storm in San Bernardino, California, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fontana