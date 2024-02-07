Mudslides close section of Mulholland Drive in Studio City

A series of mudslides Wednesday afternoon in the Studio City area shut down a section Mulholland Drive.

Because of mud on the road, Mulholland Drive is closed between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive.

"We are kind of now going into survey mode," said LAFD Captain Roman Sanchez. "Building and safety is now on scene with us. They’re going to make a decision whether or not to red tag this house."

Wednesday’s mudslides occurred close to a home towards the top of the hill. A portion of the home is now possibly only feet from falling off the cliff.

According to Los Angeles firefighters, the home is vacant. However, towards the bottom of the house’s property is a locked gate, where dirt continues to pour down Edwin Drive.

"I never expected so much dirt and mud over here," said Consuelo Rubio. "So much rain."

"We don’t have contact with the owner, he’s a bit evasive," said Irina Braun, a nearby homeowner. "So, we’re not sure where it’s coming from."

The record-breaking 3-day rainstorm caused at least 520 mudslides in Los Angeles County since Sunday. On Monday, there was also a mudslide in Long Bridge Estates.

"This [mudslide] is literally down the hill," said Braun. "So, it’s pretty scary."

Firefighters believe other homes nearby on top of the hill are currently safe. Mulholland Drive is expected to be closed until crews are able to safely clean it up. More rain is expected Wednesday night.

"I’m sure that a lot of people are being affected and mud is going into their homes," said Braun. "Hopefully everybody will be safe."