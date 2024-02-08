Snowfall in San Bernardino County Mountains leaves multiple cars trapped

Authorities said an estimated 15 cars became stuck on Highway 18 near Crestline in San Bernardino County after Southern California’s mountain communities received more snow in the region’s latest storm.

Some of the vehicles that became stuck were completely abandoned on the stretch of the highway between Snow Valley and Bear Valley Dam, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

Even some emergency crews had a challenging time responding to the incidents and became stuck in the snow themselves. As a result, the CHP closed the stretch of Highway 18 on the Snow Valley side and was working to close the snow-covered roadway on the Big Bear side early Thursday morning.

"The ice is more dangerous than the snow itself because it's slippery," truck driver Erick Perez told FOX 11. "Just safe out there. It's snowing, it's slippery. So don't, you know, don't get comfortable. Even though you have a 4x4 or, you know, snow chains. Still, be careful," truck driver Erick Perez told FOX 11.

Snow chains were required for most vehicles near Crestline on Highway 18 in San Bernardino County.

Snow chains remain required for vehicles except for cars with four-wheel drives that have snow tires.