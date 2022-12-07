Expand / Collapse search

Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas

By FOX 11
Los Angeles
$1M to boost patrols in LA County 5th District

It will go to sheriff's stations in the 5th District to help fight crime during the busy holiday shopping season.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season.

The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa Clarita valleys. 

The money is earmarked for increasing the number of deputies on patrol to make holiday shopping safer to prevent crimes like smash-and-grabs last year. 