Expand / Collapse search

Tesla dashcam captures pedestrian walking across 5 Freeway during traffic

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 11

Video: Pedestrian walks across 5 Freeway during traffic

Dashcam video captured the moment a pedestrian walked across the 5 Freeway on Monday night amid heavy traffic.

LOS ANGELES - Dashcam video from a Tesla captured the moments a pedestrian nearly missed a vehicle while walking through traffic on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

The pedestrian was seen walking across several lanes of traffic on the southbound side of the 5 freeway near the 110 interchange.

Video shows a car narrowly swerving out of the way as the pedestrian continues to causally walk away. 

The pedestrian, who was wearing all dark-colored clothes, was not injured. 

According to California Highway Patrol, they made contact with the pedestrian when she got off the freeway. 