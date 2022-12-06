Tesla dashcam captures pedestrian walking across 5 Freeway during traffic

Dashcam video from a Tesla captured the moments a pedestrian nearly missed a vehicle while walking through traffic on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles.

The pedestrian was seen walking across several lanes of traffic on the southbound side of the 5 freeway near the 110 interchange.

Video shows a car narrowly swerving out of the way as the pedestrian continues to causally walk away.

The pedestrian, who was wearing all dark-colored clothes, was not injured.

According to California Highway Patrol, they made contact with the pedestrian when she got off the freeway.